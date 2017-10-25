Perfect Pot Stickers

I made these for New Years (pork + cabbage). This seems to be a recipe that requires a little bit of practice to master... The filling is easy enough to make, but I found my dough to be too soft and wet after it rested. It's probably a bit like pie dough - practice makes perfect. It needed a lot (and I mean a lot) of flour as I rolled the dough out. It was super sticky stuff. The directions could provide a bit more info on the size of "small scoop" to use in filling the dumplings. What if you don't have a scoop? What's the target amount? I have a couple of small scoops, so I wasn't sure which one to use. I used my 1 tbs scoop, but ended up with quite a bit of filling left over, so I think I would go with the 1.5 tbs scoop next time. The cooking instructions were spot on. The hardest part was waiting for the pot stickers to cool down enough to actually eat them :-) They do need the sauce, because without it, there doesn't seem to be enough saltiness. They are delicious with the sauce, though. When I make these again, I'm going to use ground chicken in place of the pork. I would also try substituting for the sesame oil -- holy cow that stuff is expensive. I can't believe 1 tsp would impact the flavor that much. I also think I'd add some brown sugar to the dipping sauce. It's salty and sour, and could use just a little sweetness to balance that out.