Perfect Pot Stickers

Homemade pot stickers are so versatile—you can fill them with anything you want and as full as you want. And the play between the crispy, crusty bottom, and the tender parts, makes for a truly unique dumpling. These are filled with ground pork, green onions, ginger, and cabbage.
Made dough exact to recipe. Dough came out really nice. Only addition I made was one egg to filling mixture after watching a lot of other videos. Filling was very tasty. I used a little less ginger because my boyfriend is sensitive to the ginger flavor. Will definitely make again. It was a fun group activity to fill and pinch dumplings
Me and my fiance doubled this recipe because it doesn't say that it makes like 24 of them. We doubled the dough as well and yet there was a good portion extra filling, even though we filled them pretty full. Good recipe but we accidentally made like 48 because the yield wasn't given and there's too much filling.
Made dough exact to recipe. Dough came out really nice. Only addition I made was one egg to filling mixture after watching a lot of other videos. Filling was very tasty. I used a little less ginger because my boyfriend is sensitive to the ginger flavor. Will definitely make again. It was a fun group activity to fill and pinch dumplings
It took a couple of times for me to get it right. The whole boiling thing, it never worked for me. So I read other recipes that said to fry it first and throw in a couple of TBLS of water and that was great. The flavor was really good though and I got rave reviews will make them again just a few changes
I've made these twice now and my family loves them. Time consuming (took me 2 1/2 hours from start to finish) but any from scratch are going to be. I put just a little less ginger. The sauce I added one small squeeze of sriracha. Everyone kept talking about how good the flavors were together. This recipe is a keeper
Turned out great (and with the added satisfaction of making at home)! I read the "very finely minced fresh ginger" to mean the smallest I could possibly cut it - which took way too long and ended up practically grated. 3 tablespoons of that size was a little too much ginger in the end. (I should've paid closer attention to the video.) I also had a good bit of filling left over, but no big deal. I will definitely make this again. Thanks, Chef John!
I think this recipe is a bit bland as is. Ive made it several times and finally found a modification I really like. I left out the cabbage, used 1 cup spring onion, 1/4 raw shrimp, and red pepper flakes. Very tasty!
I used ginger powder because didn’t have ginger. I also cooked the pork with all the ingredients (beside the cabbage) already mixed in. Delicious! Make sure you cover them immediately to keep the steam inside the pan.
Me and my fiance doubled this recipe because it doesn't say that it makes like 24 of them. We doubled the dough as well and yet there was a good portion extra filling, even though we filled them pretty full. Good recipe but we accidentally made like 48 because the yield wasn't given and there's too much filling.
I made these today and it was the first time I have ever tried to make potstickers. If you dont have a good amount of experience cooking, I greatly encourage you to make sure to watch the video first. I tend to skip these but they do add a little something you may otherwise miss. I overcooked mine a little because of it. The flavor was still awesome but they were a little difficult to chew. I will definitely make this again. Good job chef John!
This recipe is AMAZING! I used boneless pork chops about an inch thick and they came out so juicy and tender. The mushroom wine sauce is the greatest mushroom sauce I’ve ever made. Sooo much flavor! Definitely making this again!!
I made these for New Years (pork + cabbage). This seems to be a recipe that requires a little bit of practice to master... The filling is easy enough to make, but I found my dough to be too soft and wet after it rested. It's probably a bit like pie dough - practice makes perfect. It needed a lot (and I mean a lot) of flour as I rolled the dough out. It was super sticky stuff. The directions could provide a bit more info on the size of "small scoop" to use in filling the dumplings. What if you don't have a scoop? What's the target amount? I have a couple of small scoops, so I wasn't sure which one to use. I used my 1 tbs scoop, but ended up with quite a bit of filling left over, so I think I would go with the 1.5 tbs scoop next time. The cooking instructions were spot on. The hardest part was waiting for the pot stickers to cool down enough to actually eat them :-) They do need the sauce, because without it, there doesn't seem to be enough saltiness. They are delicious with the sauce, though. When I make these again, I'm going to use ground chicken in place of the pork. I would also try substituting for the sesame oil -- holy cow that stuff is expensive. I can't believe 1 tsp would impact the flavor that much. I also think I'd add some brown sugar to the dipping sauce. It's salty and sour, and could use just a little sweetness to balance that out.
OMG delicious!!! I followed the recipe all the way, cut ingredients by half since it was just me & my boyfriend. It was a little time consuming but well worth it. Guy in video is correct, the dough is fun to make!
This recipe is dead on to the pot stickers I love to eat at my favorite Chinese restaurant. And I can make them at home! Chef John's recipe and instructions were perfect and the potstickers came out beautifully. Based on other reviews I went a little light on the sesame oil, but I don't think that was necessary. I will say that I had a good 1/3 of the filling left over and ended up making a 1/2 receipe of the dough to use up the filling. So, in all, I made 36 potstickers--each with a decent amount of filling. I did make a mistake and made them the day ahead and put them on a silpat in the fridge overnight. They got too sticky and if they touched one another, they were hard to separate and the beautiful shape was lost. Not a good idea! First, I would put them on a floured cloth and just put them in a container that doesn't touch the tops (no plastic wrap) or each other. Also, I found that steaming them 3 minutes was a bit too long (maybe be my stove) and I burnt the first batch (though still tasted great!). 2 minutes worked for me. I think I would like to bring these to a potluck in the future, maybe make them a little smaller for an appetizer. Yum!!!
mernlyn
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2018
So delicious! I followed the recipe exactly, with one small change --- I cooked the ground pork first, on low heat until it was cooked but not browned. Then I added all the other filling ingredients without cooking any further, and chilled that mixture. I found that a small rolling pin was much easier to maneuver than the pie-sized one. But I imagine a tortilla press or something like that would be very helpful. Thanks, Chef John, for another wonderful recipe.
I love this recipe! the homemade dough was easier than I thought, just make sure to roll them out very thin. They don't have to be perfectly round. I added 1egg yolks to filling after reading the reviews and the inside texture was perfect! Make sure to squeeze the air out of the pot stickers before cooking! Yum!
My 17 yr old daughter said: "It was better than restaurant quality" I did use WonTon Wrappers from the Grocery, instead of making my own dough. Even using the Premade wrappers, it did take me a little longer to prepare....but so worth it with the final product.
Chef John nails it with this one, the video is great, very useful and helpful, I was never able to get them to not stick and come apart before knowing these simple tricks. The batch made about 24. The prep took a while, but I will definitely be making this again and I know I will get faster. It took me about 90 minutes start to finish, and they lasted me and my family all of 90 seconds to devour.. so good, even the sauce was spot on!!
Always can count on Chef John. Awesome as I expected them to be but I thought you might like a little tweak. One, the hardest part is probably making the dough. Much easier and just as tasty if you use won ton wrappers or similar...saves you half the time. Two, if you make the dough yourself, I would put them in the freezer for a bit to set up and then you can drop them right into some boiling water til they float. Then take them out and finish browning in a saute pan. Bon Apetit. Chef Cosmo
So yummy. The filling, the dough, and the dipping sauce were perfect. Mine came out looking nothing like a potsticker lol but I know that I will improve my technique over time and they still tasted delicious despite their hilariously terrible appearance. Chef John NEVER disappoints!
So... We are also doing KETO, so I was never going to make the wraps--I did meatballs. I used a bag of store bought 16 oz shredded slaw mix and "drained" it with salt. I'm mad at myself that I forgot to add the cabbage that I salted. However, the ratio of seasoning of pork to the rest made an amazing meatball. The meatballs of the filling (minus the cabbage) were awesome. I did not find the sesame oil overpowering at all without the cabbage. I ended up adding my salted cabbage to lo mein noodles with a bag of frozen trader Joe's stir fry vegetables. Spaghetti and meatballs Asian style!! Super delicious and all 4 of my kids ate it. Win for me!
These were delicious! Used a little less ginger since I used those store bought ginger paste tubes and was worried it would be too overwhelming, and I used store bought cole slaw mix (cabbage and carrots) and just sliced it a bit smaller than how it came in the bag to use in the filling.
These are so delicious! They are very easy but time consuming. I imagine that it would be much easier to grate the ginger for those who don’t have the best knife skills, and it would take less time. These make great party snacks or hors d’oeuvres but as good as they taste when fresh, they are not as great when reheated so eat ‘em while they’re hot!
They were fun too make and came out very well. Also I think I chopped the vegetables a little too fine. also, needs a little more soy sauce and not as much ginger. There was way too much filling, but i froze it, so the next batch will go faster. Will definitely make again.
Turned out really good. I was especially surprised by how good they were reheated - for some reason I thought they wouldn't be, but luckily that wasn't the case. Personally I wasn't fond of the dipping sauce - maybe I messed it up, but the vinegar was a bit much, and I actually really enjoyed them with just a little plain soy sauce.
I used ground turkey bc that’s what I had it this is amazing!! The shapes of mine were all sorts of sizes but I’ll get better each time. It’s lots of fun and the taste is indeed so much better than take out or store bought! Love this!! Thanks Chef John!!!
Delicious and fun! Recipe made approximately 23 dumplings. Kind of hard work to put together at first but you get the hang of it. Worth it to watch the “How To” video. Would definitely make these again! We paired them with a peanut butter vinaigrette dressed cabbage slaw. Used peanut butter powder instead of peanut butter.
I bought won ton wrappers from the Asian market because I was being a bit lazy and it worked great, I fried my pot stickers and then popped them into a vegetable streamer in another pot instead of pouring water into the pan. They turned out great I’ll make them again
This was so easy and delicious! I made using Jimmy Dean "regular" sausage but ground pork from the meat department might even be better. I will make it again for sure but, next time I will double the recipe!!! lol
Absolutely delicious. Tasted like it was from a restaurant. I saw comments saying to add less ginger so I did 1 and 1/2 tablespoons and it was a perfect amount. I 100% recommend this recipe, especially for a dinner party appetizer. Assembly can be a bit time consuming but it is fun and that's expected when making things from scratch. 5 stars!
Excellent recipe! Super yum! The Binging with Babish of your cabbage, haha I've made this twice now - once with remade wrappers from the store and the second time with the dough from scratch. I was super intimidated by doing my own wrappers but didn't need to be. It's very easy (and satisfying work!) I agree with another reviewer the filling needed a bit more salt... maybe more soy sauce? Next time I will cook a little of the filling for taste before assembling the pottystickers.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.