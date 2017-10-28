Easy Beef Stroganoff in the Slow Cooker

I make my beef stroganoff in the slow cooker with cream of mushroom soup and cream cheese with garlic and herbs. Serve over noodles to your liking.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine beef, mushrooms, cream of mushroom soup, milk, onions, and Worcestershire sauce in a slow cooker.

  • Cook on High for 3 to 4 hours, or on Low for 5 to 7 hours. Stir in cream cheese until well dissolved; cook for 1 hour more.

  • During the last 20 minutes of cooking, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add fusilli to the boiling water and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain.

  • Serve stroganoff over fusilli and garnish with sour cream.

Cook's Notes:

Use a high-quality cream of mushroom soup, don't buy a cheap brand. It makes a difference.

No need to add extra liquid for the condensed soup, this is what the milk is for.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
450 calories; protein 29.4g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 105.9mg; sodium 738mg. Full Nutrition
