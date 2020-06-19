Creamy Pasta Bake with Cherry Tomatoes and Basil

4.7
161 Ratings
  • 5 127
  • 4 27
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This creamy pasta bake is one of my favorite midweek pasta dishes. My whole family loves it, and there is not much prep. Once the pasta bake is in the oven, you can make a salad or set the table, and then it's time to eat.

Recipe by MARCEA

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
32 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup cooking water.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook onion in oil until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds. Stir in tomato sauce and tomato paste and cook until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Add cream and Parmesan cheese. Season with sugar, salt, and pepper.

  • Stir some of the reserved pasta water into sauce and add cooked penne. Remove from heat and stir in cherry tomatoes, 1/2 of the mozzarella cheese, and basil. Add more pasta water if needed to reach desired consistency. Pour penne mixture into the prepared baking dish and cover with remaining mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and cheese is melted, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 21.4g; carbohydrates 67.8g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 61.7mg; sodium 779.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/04/2022