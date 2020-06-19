Creamy Pasta Bake with Cherry Tomatoes and Basil

This creamy pasta bake is one of my favorite midweek pasta dishes. My whole family loves it, and there is not much prep. Once the pasta bake is in the oven, you can make a salad or set the table, and then it's time to eat.
I'm going to be making this for a crowd, so in a test run yesterday, I prepared the dish without cooking the pasta- I just added the extra cup of water and let it all get happy overnight. Baked it today for an hour at 375 and it was delicious. Pasta was perfectly done! So save yourself a step and make it the day before!
Oh....YUM. Even as I was putting this in the oven I knew it would be our new favorite pasta bake. My only changes were to double the tomato paste and to add some (thawed) frozen spinach to up the nutritional aspect. My son and I were even looking forward to the leftovers!!
I was trying to locate a meatless dish to serve during lent on Fridays and came upon this. It was awesome! My husband and I couldn't get enough of it. The addition of the grape tomatoes really made this dish. The freshness of the tomatoes really gave it a whole dimension of flavors as opposed to the traditional canned tomato products. I didn't have fresh basil and meant to add dry but forgot to. We didn't miss the basil in this dish at all. We had it for leftovers another night but it was kind of dry after reheating. I was going to add some jarred tomato sauce or something for moisture before reheating but decided against it. I would recommend doing that if you plan on having it for leftovers another night.
This was super easy and super good! I modified the recipe a bit, though. I used one 15 oz can of tomato sauce and one 15 oz can of diced tomatoes. I couldn't find any fresh basil so I omitted that ingredient and it was just as good. I added dried parsley, granulated garlic, dried oregano along with the salt and pepper to give it more Italian flavoring. I believe the secret ingredient here is the whipping cream. I increased the amount of cheese used and sprinkled parmesan cheese on top along with the mozzarella. I love cheese so there can never be too much. I will definitely make this again!
Yummy, fast, easy, filling and pretty common ingredients. All pluses around here! I rarely have cherry tomatoes on hand so I used canned, diced tomatoes from my garden. I'm sure fresh would have a better flavor, but these worked just fine.
I really enjoyed this dish. It is quite flexible - I used a cheddar-mozzarella mix, and parsley instead of basil, as that is what I had on hand. You could also cut back on the amount of pasta, to reduce carb load, or if feeding fewer people.
This is a great meal that can easily be heated for a later dinner. I put everything together in the morning, then put it in the fridge, skipping over the baking portion of the recipe. After when we got home for dinner, I heated it up for about 20 minutes, taking it straight out of the fridge. It's so simple, and even better that the family loved it!
This was delicious. Instead of penne pasta, I used mini tortellini and I added a few shrimp and some mushrooms. This will be a regular at our house, especially when the garden is gyiving a bumper crop of cherry tomatoes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2017
This was delicious! I added some mushrooms per other suggestions, and I'm glad I did. I didn't have fresh basil, so I mixed dried in with the onions and mushrooms while they cooked. I also used closer to 10oz of penne. I'll definitely make this again.
This is glorious! I used parmesan, cheddar, and mozzarella both in the sauce and on top, and omitted the extra water as even letting the sauce reduce for a bit still left plenty to cover the pasta just fine in the oven. My husband says it reminds of him of something at Olive Garden, which I will definitely take as a compliment!
Followed the recipe, my hubby said it was a new stand by recipe, lots of leftovers for 2 people so a good recipe to take to a potluck and easily vegaterian, its nice to sometimes have something like that available. Its even better the next day.
We had this dish for dinner last night and again tonight. It's one of our new favorites! I did everything according to the directions except: I subbed campanelle pasta, added sliced black olives and threw a few dollops of ricotta into the sauce with the heavy cream. I baked it in a 9 X 13" cake pan for 20 minutes; next time I'll add 5-10 minutes to get the pasta a little hotter. I'm also planning to add some shredded chicken breast or shrimp next time to boost the protein. Excellent dish, Julian!
Very warm and comforting dish. Yummy and satisfying. Family like it! I added Italian sausage but it would be fine without it. Confused about the tomato sauce quantity as I 've never seen 6 oz cans...only 8 oz cans. And 18 oz didn't seem like enough so I just used two 15 oz cans and a can of diced tomatoes. Wanted to make sure it was moist enough and it was. Didn't notice anyone else mention this so maybe was just me!
This was very good! I scaled it down to using 1 can of tomato sauce. I used half and half in place of the whipping cream and probably doubled the cheese. It turned out nice and creamy and gooey with the cheese. I had some Campari tomatoes that needed to be used up, so I chopped them and used in place of the cherry tomatoes. The fresh basil works great here, and I'd add more than what's called for another time. Delicious and comes together very quickly. Thanks for the recipe!
I used a 28 oz can is sauce and 12 oz can of paste. 2 boxes pasta. I also added a 16 oz bag of match stock carrots, 2 stalks of celery and 16 oz of baby bellas sliced. I mixed in a 8 oz bag of parmigiana then layered a 8 oz bag of mozzarella. VERY GOOD! I WILL HAPPILY MAKE IT THIS WAY FOR THE FAMILY AGAIN.
Absolutely fantastic! Use 3/4 tsp sugar vs “a pinch”. I used Romano cheese vs Parmesan. Make an extra 2 cups of sauce. When removed from oven, fluff it up a bit and add more sauce pre-heated on stovetop. Optionally, then add the remaining 50% mozzarella on top and put in oven to melt 5 minutes, or combine that in initially. .
This recipe was quite good. I used dried basil and used a can of basil, garlic tomato sauce instead of plain tomato sauce. it was perfect. I made the recipe for two and we had tons of leftovers. This, this is a good potluck recipe! Will make it again!
Wonderful Dish! I made it with GF noodles which ended up being 24 oz. So I added extra sauce, one addl tbsp of tom paste, and increased other ingredients by about 1/3. The basil flavor really came out well! Also added Ital saus which gave the flavor a kick! Filled up 2 casserole dishes, but the leftovers will get eaten!
Other than cutting the recipe in half I made it as written and we thought it was excellent! What a great way to use the cherry tomatoes and basil from the garden. Will definitely be making this again and again. Thanks for sharing Julian
This recipe was good the way it was I did add red pepper flakes and some cooked Sliced Cajun sausages Got a little heat from both. Everyone said it was delish. So this will become one of my quick and easy go to meals. Thankful for sharing!
This recipe was delicious! The only change I made was that I added a bit more tomato sauce, about 4oz, as per the suggestion of the other reviews. The flavor and texture was honestly really great. This is a simple, fairly easy, but rewarding meal that can be a staple in any household.
Absolutely marvelous! I used some locally made whisky fennel sausage in the mix and substituted pecorino cheese since that's what I had...also used passata for the tomato sauce.... What a wonderful meal!
This is an awesome pasta dish! It was an automatic hit, with everyone wanting leftovers every day. One thing I would suggest is to use more mozzarella on the top so the dish is coated evenly. Also, we're not big tomato fans so next time I'm planning to leave out the plum tomatoes. The pasta still tastes great without them.
Great recipe. My entire family enjoyed it. That said I made some adjustments: 1. Added Italian seasoning to the tomato sauce 2. Doubled the mozzarella cheese 3. Used less pasta than 1lb because the full lb seemed like it would be a bit dryer than we'd like, especially for leftovers. Adding this to my rotation!
The reason it didn't get 5 stars was the timing is a bit off for prep. I am a seasoned cook and it took closer to 30 minutes to get the dish oven ready. Then 25-30 more for baking. It was delish though
This recipe is delish! My mother is vegetarian and raved over the flavor of this dish. I would put 5 stars only I used basil pesto instead of fresh basil and threw in fresh spinach for some extra nutrients.
I make this all the time and it's very good. The only thing I add is baby spinach. However, from experience, I wouldn't make this ahead as the pasta will absorb the sauce so it ends up a little dry. Cook right away and enjoy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
07/09/2021
I made this recipe exactly. Unfortunately for my family we found it to be very bland.
Sherry
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2020
I added 1/2 pound Sweet Italian sausage. This dish was creamy delicious.
I made this recipe tonight. I did cut the recipe in half, used fresh mozzarella, and grated my own Parmesan. But other than those two slight ingredient upgrades, I made this per the recipe. It was so good. We did not find it bland at all. My husband raved and asked me to please make this again. He mentioned that he might try it with sausage, but then he said it was just delicious without it. I loved the simple sauce and the taste of all the fresh tomatoes. These days I don’t add a lot of recipes to my repertoire, but this one is a keeper.
