Creamy Pasta Bake with Cherry Tomatoes and Basil

SO good! After reading a lot of the reviews it seemed like there was an original issue with the sauce being too thin. I ended up adding one packet of McCormick Beef Stroganoff powder mix hoping it might thicken it up a little more. I doubled the recipe so I'm not sure how much flavor it added, if any, but I do think it helped make it a bit thicker. After cooking it on low for 7 hours it still seemed a bit thin so the last hour after adding the sour cream and cream cheese I let it cook with the top off and it made a huge difference! Perfect consistency. The only other change was a splash (to taste) of red wine. Slow cooking beef with red wine just gave it that something extra that probably addressed the bland taste issue some reviewers wrote about. This is such a keeper. My husband and teen boys both want me to make it again...and often!