This is a good recipe and would not change a thing. I would like to offer a cooking option. Since the recipe calls for a 3 lbs bird it will be very young about 6 1/2 weeks old. There is a good chance you will see red or pink bones when finished. Don't be concerned. At that age the chickens bones are immature and very porous so they won't darken like a mature bird. As long as you remove the bird at 163-165 degrees internal it will be safe, juicy and tender. With the improved science of roasting/grilling you can forget the old saying 'till the juices run clear'. Under-cooked birds can also have clear juices. Trust your temp device. Your meat is done when it is done and the color of the juice has no baring.
Delicious chicken dish., very moist and flavorful.Followed the recipe, except I used chicken breasts. It is what I had on hand, worked wonderfully.The aroma in my kitchen, well I couldn’t wait till it was cooked. Worth waiting for. The chicken breasts were thick so the baking time was the 45 min. Thank you for the recipe.
I've got parsley coming out of my ears right now, and my husband was SO happy that I put some of it to use with this recipe! This was very tasty, and made for a delicious weeknight dinner. I served this with Mamacita's Mexican Rice (also from this site). Thanks Bren, for the recipe!
This was the first time I made chimichurri, we really enjoyed it. I used bone in chicken thighs and I barbequed the chicken after marinating overnight. The chicken was tender and flavourful. I would add more garlic and pepper next time. #AllrecipesAllstarsCanada #RecipeDetective
7.14.20... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/261124/chimichurri-baked-chicken/ ... Thanks, Bren! I had blsl breasts, marinated 'em & baked with onions under & over. 'Was a bit anxious when I took 'em out of bag. The vinegar cooked it a little ... white meat. 'Just a little, but it didn't toughen it. The oregano makes me think Greek & would be good in pita bread with some tzatziki sauce & lettuce, etc.
