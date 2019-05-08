Mojo Pork Ribs

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Falling-off-the-bone-tender and rich with flavor. Ribs are browned, then pressure cooked in a garlic-citrus marinade. Serve with rice and beans. I often vary the flavor by using prepared 30-minute marinades such as chipotle, Cuban lime, and honey-mustard.

By Cynthia Betancourt

prep:
10 mins
cook:
38 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
53 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 ribs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Season ribs with seasoned salt, garlic powder, and black pepper.

  • Heat oil in a pressure cooker over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir until soft, about 5 minutes. Add cilantro. Add ribs; cook until browned on 1 side, about 3 minutes. Turn and cook until other side is browned, 2 to 3 minutes more. Pour in enough marinade to coat ribs; continue to brown, about 3 minutes more. Add chicken broth and orange juice to cover ribs.

  • Close cooker securely and place pressure regulator over vent according to manufacturer's instructions. Heat until steam escapes in a steady flow, about 5 minutes. Reduce pressure and cook until ribs are tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Let pressure release naturally according to manufacturer's instructions, 5 to 10 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

Cook's Notes:

Use any bottled marinade you prefer.

You can substitute any other citrus juice for the orange juice.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 89.8mg; sodium 1432.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Reviews:
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2018
This recipe caught my eye since I always have mojo on hand. Great citrus flavored ribs that are fork tender.
Andy Bryan
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2017
First time making ribs in my pressure cooker. They were perfectly cooked and the citrus flavor couldn't be any better. This will definitely be a regular for us.
susannatia
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2019
Our family liked the ribs prepared this way.
