Popcorn Chicken

4.3
13 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Popcorn chicken is a dish of bite-sized chunks of deep-fried chicken that are sure to be a family favorite. I love to serve the chicken with mashed potatoes and green beans.

Recipe by Megan

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix flour, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl. Beat eggs and lemon juice together in a separate bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 2 inches of oil in a large pot over medium heat.

  • Dredge chicken pieces in flour mixture; shake off excess. Dip into beaten egg. Lift up so excess egg drips back into the bowl. Press into flour mixture again to coat.

  • Lower pieces of chicken carefully into hot oil in batches; fry until golden brown, 7 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat with remaining chicken pieces.

Tips

To test the oil to make sure it is hot enough: a small amount of flour dropped in should sizzle.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 49g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 95.6mg; sodium 247.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/01/2022