Popcorn Chicken

To test the oil to make sure it is hot enough: a small amount of flour dropped in should sizzle.
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 49g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 95.6mg; sodium 247.9mg. Full Nutrition
READ THIS BEFORE YOU MAKE IT: Like the others said, this needs a ton more of seasoning and salt. (I'd say at least 3 tablespoons salt, double the garlic powder) On top of that, 2 cups of flour is more than enough as there was a huge amount of it wasted at the end. Also I recommend 10+ minutes in the fryer to get that golden crusty goodness.
Used the recipe as a guide and adjusted the flavours to what I had and like ( maple bacon rub, seasoning salt, garlic powder, paprika and black pepper) I adjusted the flour ratio to the chicken I had on hand. I subbed a couple dashes of Frank’s Red Hot instead of lemon with the egg mixture. My husband loved these. They turned out very tasty and a wonderful crispy batter.
To be honest, to me the original recipe tasted very plain and had no flavor. There was barely any salt/ pepper taste. So I customized the recipe, added more Salt, Black & Cayanne Pepper, Red Chilli Powder, some more Garlic Powder in the flour and added some more Lemon Juice in the egg. Then did the second batch, which tasted much better.
I made these with a few changes to the recipe, I used the air fryer, and it turned out just great! I saw that some of the reviews said it needed more seasonings, so I salted the chicken a night before and let it sit in the fridge for a night. It made it much more flavorful and amazing. Thank you!
