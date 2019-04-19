Stuffing Waffle

Best the day after Thanksgiving, but really, why not make these anytime?! Serve with turkey gravy or maple syrup.

By Ryan Schroeder

prep:
20 mins
cook:
23 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
48 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 waffles
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add sausage; fry until just beginning to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Add mushrooms, onion, celery, garlic, and Italian seasoning. Cook and stir until soft, about 10 minutes. Pour mixture into a large bowl; let cool, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir eggs into the sausage-mushroom mixture. Add bread cubes and 1/2 the chicken stock; stir until stuffing is well combined and moist. Add more chicken stock if necessary.

  • Preheat a Belgian waffle iron according to manufacturers' instructions. Fill with stuffing mixture; cook until crisp and heated through, about 10 minutes. Repeat with remaining stuffing.

Cook's Note:

Dried stuffing mix can be substituted for the loaf of bread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
512 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 36.6g; fat 31.9g; cholesterol 134mg; sodium 1558.5mg. Full Nutrition
Ryan Schroeder
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2018
One of the things we look forward to the most every thanksgiving! This year we topped with a fried egg and leftover gravy. Read More
cjnbham
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2020
Yummy! With leftover gravy, fried egg and cranberry blood orange sauce! Read More
