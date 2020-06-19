Quince Liqueur

For everyone who has an abundance of quince in their yard, try this excellent recipe for quince liqueur. I make it every year and give it as gifts for Christmas. It usually makes about 6 small bottles.

Recipe by Elke_04315

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 weeks 6 days 6 hrs 57 mins
total:
2 weeks 6 days 7 hrs 17 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 servings
  • Rub quince with a kitchen towel really well until skin is smooth. Cut unpeeled quince into small cubes.

  • Peel lemon zest into spirals with a thin peeler. Squeeze lemons and measure 3/4 cup lemon juice.

  • Combine quince, lemon zest, lemon juice, vodka, and sugar in a large jar with a tight-fitting lid. All ingredients need to be completely covered with liquid. Keep in a warm place or on a sunny window sill for 4 weeks, shaking occasionally.

  • Line a sieve with a damp cheese cloth and strain liquid. Use a wooden spoon to press as much liquid out of quince pieces as possible. Pour strained quince liqueur into sterilized bottles and seal. Allow to mature for 6 weeks in a cool place.

Cook's Notes:

It is important to rub quince well with a paper towel to get all the prickly hair off and then to wash them really well, ideally a few times.

During the 6-week curing period, some residue will settle on the bottom of the bottles. You can drink the quince liqueur with the residue or strain it again through a fine-mesh cheese cloth if you want to give the liqueur as a gift.

Make sure you use organic lemons in this recipe.

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1.9mg. Full Nutrition
