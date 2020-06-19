Quince Liqueur
For everyone who has an abundance of quince in their yard, try this excellent recipe for quince liqueur. I make it every year and give it as gifts for Christmas. It usually makes about 6 small bottles.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
It is important to rub quince well with a paper towel to get all the prickly hair off and then to wash them really well, ideally a few times.
During the 6-week curing period, some residue will settle on the bottom of the bottles. You can drink the quince liqueur with the residue or strain it again through a fine-mesh cheese cloth if you want to give the liqueur as a gift.
Make sure you use organic lemons in this recipe.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1.9mg. Full Nutrition