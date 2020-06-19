Rick and Morty Szechuan Sauce

4
3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Idea from Binging with Babish. Simplified instructions. Enjoy, wubba wubba lub dub.

Recipe by Alex Fernandes

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
6 mins
total:
26 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine soy sauce, white vinegar, water, sugar, corn syrup, cider vinegar, pepper, yeast extract spread, sesame oil, garlic powder, onion powder, and ginger in a bowl. Mix well and pour sauce into a pot.

    Advertisement

  • Pour 1/4 cup sauce into a small bowl. Add cornstarch; mix and add back to the main sauce.

  • Pour another 1/4 cup sauce into the bowl; add xanthan gum. Mix and pour through a strainer back in the main sauce.

  • Heat the pot of sauce over medium heat. Cook, whisking briskly, until gooey and thickened, 6 to 10 minutes. Strain sauce into a container; cover with plastic wrap and let cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
59 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 13.8g; fat 0.2g; sodium 628.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/23/2022