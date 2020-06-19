Rick and Morty Szechuan Sauce
Idea from Binging with Babish. Simplified instructions. Enjoy, wubba wubba lub dub.
Idea from Binging with Babish. Simplified instructions. Enjoy, wubba wubba lub dub.
This one is difficult for me to rate . I never tried the sauce from Mc Donald's so I don't have anything to compare it with. What I will say is that the flavor and texture was good and it worked well as a dipping sauce for the popcorn chicken I made. The one problem I did have is that something balled up as soon as it got to medium heat even though I was whisking continually. I think it was the cornstarch but I'm not sure? Again, I never tried the original sauce but with a name like Szechuan I would expect some heat. Maybe there wasn't, I don't know? On that note, it tasted just fine as written but in the end I added a healthy dose of rooster sauce to the mix and that made it even better.Read More
Like, quarter the marmite.... And a little sriracha would bring this home to the 90'sRead More
Like, quarter the marmite.... And a little sriracha would bring this home to the 90's
This one is difficult for me to rate . I never tried the sauce from Mc Donald's so I don't have anything to compare it with. What I will say is that the flavor and texture was good and it worked well as a dipping sauce for the popcorn chicken I made. The one problem I did have is that something balled up as soon as it got to medium heat even though I was whisking continually. I think it was the cornstarch but I'm not sure? Again, I never tried the original sauce but with a name like Szechuan I would expect some heat. Maybe there wasn't, I don't know? On that note, it tasted just fine as written but in the end I added a healthy dose of rooster sauce to the mix and that made it even better.
ABSOLUTELY DELISHOUS SO AMAZING. A PERFECT AMOUNT OF SPICE!!!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections