Tinga
Chicken, tomatoes, and jalapeno peppers rolled in corn tortillas and fried! Vale la pena!
Great recipe! try replacing the jalapeno peppers for chipotle peppers, you can find them canned on the Mexican produce section. Beware 'cause they are HOT!Read More
Greasy and bland.Read More
I just made the meat recipe and put it on tostadas. It was good, but next time I will probably top the tostadas with crema mexicana and some green taco sauce. I also substituted the tomatoes for a can of diced tomatoes (drained), since out-of-season tomatoes are sometimes poor quality.
This is delicious. Very similar to the flauta/taquitos I order in my favorite restaurant. I followed the recipe exactly and it was fantastic!! I will definitely be making these more regularly. Next time, I may add a little more "heat" to it.
My 14 year old daughter and her friend made this. It has now become one of the family favorites. We usually soften the tortillas on a hot griddle or in a small amount of oil to make rolling easier and use toothpicks to fasten before frying.
This is a good recipe but you use chipotle peppers. You can get them in the mexican aisle and they are in cans. This recipe should have more of a sauce to it. We use tomatoes chipotle peppers and some chicken broth. It comes out really good! This is one of my favorite mexican dishes!
This allowed me to recreate one of my favorite dishes from a local restaurant! Frying the tortillas is essential! Topped them off with sliced black olives, shredded lettuce, shredded monterrey jack cheese, salsa and sour cream! Thanks for a great recipe!
These were incredible! My husband wanted them the following night for dinner again! Kids loved them too. I left out the peppers though.
Made this for a dinner with friends and we all loved it! We actually ended up cooking it in the crock pot with a can of chicken broth for about 3 hours prior to the dinner. This left the chicken super moist and easy to pull apart. The corn tortillas add a nice sweetness to them that I don't think flour would. All and all a really easy recipe that was yummy! I will be making this again!
These tasted good but were a bit of a pain for frying.
i used a whole chicken and cooked and shreaded it. it worked out great. my italian in-laws loved it... i will be making it again
GREAT! My family loved them!
These were great! Didn't have fresh jalapeno peppers, so I used jarred, little over a 1/4 of a cup. Served with a sour cream/salsa mixture. Everyone loved them. Next time we might add in some cheese.
This is a great recipe! A little greasy, but tasty. I added chopped cilantro to the mixture. I also use the mixture in taco shells, my 12 year old son loves it.
I don't know if my tortillas were stale or what, but I wasn't able to roll these into taquitos without them splitting. I wound up serving them tostada style, with cheese, salsa, sour cream, and shredded lettuce. As written, I found the filling a little plain, so I jazzed it up with some cumin and Adobo seasoning. We each liked these, but I think 3 stars is fair because as written, we wouldn't have liked them as much as we did with my changes.
