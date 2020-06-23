Tinga

Chicken, tomatoes, and jalapeno peppers rolled in corn tortillas and fried! Vale la pena!

Recipe by LALMANZA

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 Tinga
Directions

  • Place chicken into a large saucepan with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook until chicken is tender. Remove from heat, drain, and set aside to cool.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of canola oil in a skillet over medium heat. Saute the tomatoes, jalapenos, and onions until soft. Remove the chicken meat from the bones, shred and throw it in the skillet with the tomatoes and peppers. fry for a few minutes to give the chicken some flavor.

  • Heat the cup of canola oil in a clean skillet over medium-high heat. Fill each corn tortilla with about 1/4 cup of the chicken mixture, and roll into a cylinder. Fry filled tortillas in the hot oil until golden, turning once. Drain on paper, and serve hot with sour cream or salsa - or both!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 59.3mg; sodium 75.8mg. Full Nutrition
