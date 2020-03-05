Caramel Icing with Marshmallows

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Caramel icing pairs perfectly with many fruitcakes or those cakes that are lightly sweetened. My grandmother used to whip up this icing decades ago, and it tantalizes the taste buds yet. Beware though, it is quite saccharine, so use sparingly.

By MIMICAKES

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
6 mins
total:
11 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 servings of icing
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add milk and bring to a rolling boil. Add brown sugar and marshmallows. Beat until stiff; add powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and salt. Remove from heat.

    Advertisement

Cook's Notes:

You can use cream in place of milk, if you prefer.

If the icing becomes too stiff, add more milk or cream to maintain a soft, smooth consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 51.8g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 14.1mg; sodium 58.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022