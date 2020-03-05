Nana's Caramel Icing

My great-grandma's favorite chocolate-cake icing. This recipe may take a couple times to perfect but it almost never turns out bad! This icing goes best with chocolate cake!

By Sunshine

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 mins
total:
16 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake's worth of icing
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Combine brown sugar, butter, and milk in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil; cook for 1 minute and remove caramel mixture from heat.

  • Blend confectioners' sugar into the caramel mixture using an electric mixer until you reach a spreadable consistency.

Cook's Note:

Have your cooled cake close by; this icing hardens quickly as it cools.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 36.9g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 13.8mg; sodium 41.4mg. Full Nutrition
