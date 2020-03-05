Nana's Caramel Icing
My great-grandma's favorite chocolate-cake icing. This recipe may take a couple times to perfect but it almost never turns out bad! This icing goes best with chocolate cake!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Have your cooled cake close by; this icing hardens quickly as it cools.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 36.9g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 13.8mg; sodium 41.4mg. Full Nutrition