Almond Caramel Cookies

Rating: 2 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe is amazing! I bake these cookies all the time and my family loves them. Add raisins or cranberries for a great twist on these.

By Riya

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
37 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grind half the almonds; chop the rest roughly into small pieces.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in brown sugar; cook and mix until dissolved, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Let caramel mixture cool to room temperature.

  • Mix 2 cups plus 1 tablespoon flour, cinnamon, ginger, baking powder, and nutmeg together in a bowl until well incorporated.

  • Stir ground almonds, eggs, vanilla extract, and salt into the cooled caramel mixture. Add the flour mixture gradually; mix until well combined. Stir in the chopped almonds. Roll dough into 36 balls; flatten slightly and place them, evenly spaced, onto the prepared baking sheets. Press pistachios into the dough.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown but still soft to the touch, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool in the pan for 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 144.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Starcat
Rating: 2 stars
12/24/2019
These are relativiely decent spice cookies with nuts but Almond Caramel they are not. I should have trusted my instincts and avoided these when they call for self-rising flour. Read More
