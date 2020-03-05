Almond Caramel Cookies
Servings Per Recipe: 36
Calories: 116.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.9g 4 %
carbohydrates: 16.9g 5 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 10.7g
fat: 4.8g 7 %
saturated fat: 1.9g 9 %
cholesterol: 17.1mg 6 %
vitamin a iu: 97.6IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 0.9mg 7 %
folate: 16.9mcg 4 %
calcium: 50.1mg 5 %
iron: 0.6mg 4 %
magnesium: 12.2mg 4 %
potassium: 59.9mg 2 %
sodium: 144.5mg 6 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 43.4
