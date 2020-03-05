Caramel Frosting

Rating: 3.17 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This frosting recipe was the one my Grandma used on top of her oatmeal cake, spice cake, and banana nut cake. I also like it on a yellow or white cake. You do have to use at once because this does stiffen as it cools.

By rlt11_NMC

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
6 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
16 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
4 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a 2-quart saucepan over medium heat; stir in brown sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook until thickened, about 1 minute. Let cool for 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk milk into the saucepan until mixture is smooth.

  • Beat 3 cups confectioners' sugar and salt into the butter mixture with an electric mixer on low speed. Add remaining confectioners' sugar 1 cup at a time, beating until smooth.

Cook's Notes:

If desired, garnish frosting with chopped nuts or chocolate chips.

Substitute half-and-half for milk, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 33g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 13.8mg; sodium 45.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (6)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Catie's Confections
Rating: 4 stars
05/23/2020
I made it and used a little more mike for spreading. Might need to double recipe for bigger cake Read More

Most helpful critical review

shelleybean888
Rating: 1 stars
04/26/2020
I was hoping this would be light and fluffy, but it was the complete opposite. I followed the exact recipe, but it was gritty and very heavy. I'm usually a frosting lover, but I just couldn't eat this. I scraped it off the cake - A FIRST FOR ME! Read More
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Catie's Confections
Rating: 4 stars
05/23/2020
I made it and used a little more mike for spreading. Might need to double recipe for bigger cake Read More
Pam and Brad
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2020
This is my favorite caramel frosting! It is SUPER easy and quick, and I've made it numerous times with zero changes. It is wonderful on cake or cookies - and, as all good frostings should be, straight out of the bowl! Read More
Andrea Mensch Haberman
Rating: 1 stars
09/30/2020
Way too thick, thought about adding more milk but didn’t, spread it on a 9x13 chocolate. It was super hard to spread. Taste was off too, my son and I ate the cake plain. Bummer, was hoping the other positive reviews would be right, but the negative one was accurate for me. Read More
Advertisement
Lisa Rainey
Rating: 3 stars
03/22/2020
I followed the recipe exactly. The frosting was gritty because the brown sugar did not dissolve. Not sure what I did wrong Read More
shelleybean888
Rating: 1 stars
04/26/2020
I was hoping this would be light and fluffy, but it was the complete opposite. I followed the exact recipe, but it was gritty and very heavy. I'm usually a frosting lover, but I just couldn't eat this. I scraped it off the cake - A FIRST FOR ME! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022