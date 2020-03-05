1 of 6

Rating: 4 stars I made it and used a little more mike for spreading. Might need to double recipe for bigger cake

Rating: 5 stars This is my favorite caramel frosting! It is SUPER easy and quick, and I've made it numerous times with zero changes. It is wonderful on cake or cookies - and, as all good frostings should be, straight out of the bowl!

Rating: 1 stars Way too thick, thought about adding more milk but didn’t, spread it on a 9x13 chocolate. It was super hard to spread. Taste was off too, my son and I ate the cake plain. Bummer, was hoping the other positive reviews would be right, but the negative one was accurate for me.

Rating: 3 stars I followed the recipe exactly. The frosting was gritty because the brown sugar did not dissolve. Not sure what I did wrong