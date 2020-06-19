Rompope (Mexican Eggnog)

This traditional Mexican rompope recipe is made with only 5 ingredients. It is easy to make and all you need is a little patience stirring the eggnog while it boils. In Mexico, people make it with either rum or brandy, but here rum is more common.
