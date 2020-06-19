Rompope (Mexican Eggnog)

This traditional Mexican rompope recipe is made with only 5 ingredients. It is easy to make and all you need is a little patience stirring the eggnog while it boils. In Mexico, people make it with either rum or brandy, but here rum is more common.

Recipe by AnaMaría

  • Combine milk, sugar, and cinnamon sticks in a large saucepan and bring to a boil over low heat. Continue to boil mixture, stirring constantly, until milk has reduced by a little more than 1/3, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

  • Beat egg yolks with an electric mixer until thick and pale. Mix in a little of the warm milk. Pour egg yolk mixture into the saucepan and bring to a boil over low heat. Stir constantly and scrape bottom and sides of saucepan until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat, fish out cinnamon sticks, and cool to lukewarm. Stir in rum and cool completely, about 2 hours.

You can also use brandy instead of rum.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
516 calories; protein 10.8g; carbohydrates 72.3g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 402.4mg; sodium 88.5mg. Full Nutrition
