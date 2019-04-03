Simplest Hot Chocolate (with Maple Syrup and No Refined Sugar)

4.5
2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Being a former sugar addict, this recipe was my saving grace. It has just the right amount of cocoa and that hint of sweetness that my palate desires!

Recipe by Liz McGuire

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
7 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour milk into a microwave-safe measuring cup; heat in a microwave oven for 1 minute and 30 seconds. Place maple syrup, cocoa powder, and vanilla extract in a mug; pour in 1/3 of the hot milk and stir well. Add remaining hot milk.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 24.4mg; sodium 100.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/29/2022