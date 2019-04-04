Russian Cabbage Rolls with Gravy

I used this recipe as inspiration. I remember helping my mother make cabbage rolls when I was a kid, but I couldn't remember all of the ingredients. Also, I wasn't sure what to do with "dried spices" as an ingredient, so I went hog wild with what I had in the cupboard. I made a lot of changes. First, I used a pint of leftover rice from a Chinese takeout rather than cooking my own. Second, I seasoned the meat mixture with salt, pepper, and Penzey's Tsardust Memories seasoning (salt, garlic, cinnamon, pepper, nutmeg and marjoram). I also added a touch of milk to tenderize the meat and an egg to help bind it all together. The sauce was very different from what my mother made, and I'm glad I stuck closer to this recipe than my mother's (which I think was just a jar of Ragu). However, rather than dilute tomato paste, I used a 28 oz. can of tomato sauce. I seasoned the sauce with Penzey's Frozen Pizza seasoning. Weird, I know, but believe me when I say it worked. I fried the first batch of rolls, but it was such a pain that after I turned them, I just snuggled the rest of the rolls into the Dutch Oven, covered them with the sauce, and popped it into a slow oven (300 degrees F) for three hours. I forgot to add the sour cream into the sauce, so I put a little dab on each serving as I dished it out. In my opinion, the sour cream isn't optional. It transformed the whole dish and made it more rich and delicious than I thought a tiny dab of sour cream could ever do.

Read More