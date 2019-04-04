Russian Cabbage Rolls with Gravy

Stuffed cabbage rolls are very popular in Russia and are a staple in people's diet, especially during the winter months. This version is stuffed with rice and mixed ground meat. You can substitute ground turkey for a lighter version.
I used this recipe as inspiration. I remember helping my mother make cabbage rolls when I was a kid, but I couldn't remember all of the ingredients. Also, I wasn't sure what to do with "dried spices" as an ingredient, so I went hog wild with what I had in the cupboard. I made a lot of changes. First, I used a pint of leftover rice from a Chinese takeout rather than cooking my own. Second, I seasoned the meat mixture with salt, pepper, and Penzey's Tsardust Memories seasoning (salt, garlic, cinnamon, pepper, nutmeg and marjoram). I also added a touch of milk to tenderize the meat and an egg to help bind it all together. The sauce was very different from what my mother made, and I'm glad I stuck closer to this recipe than my mother's (which I think was just a jar of Ragu). However, rather than dilute tomato paste, I used a 28 oz. can of tomato sauce. I seasoned the sauce with Penzey's Frozen Pizza seasoning. Weird, I know, but believe me when I say it worked. I fried the first batch of rolls, but it was such a pain that after I turned them, I just snuggled the rest of the rolls into the Dutch Oven, covered them with the sauce, and popped it into a slow oven (300 degrees F) for three hours. I forgot to add the sour cream into the sauce, so I put a little dab on each serving as I dished it out. In my opinion, the sour cream isn't optional. It transformed the whole dish and made it more rich and delicious than I thought a tiny dab of sour cream could ever do.
Not enough flavor for me and to much work. I would prefer not to pre fry the cabbage rolls. I would also like to make cabbage rolls without precooking the rice which I think this could be done in this recipe
I used this recipe as inspiration. I remember helping my mother make cabbage rolls when I was a kid, but I couldn't remember all of the ingredients. Also, I wasn't sure what to do with "dried spices" as an ingredient, so I went hog wild with what I had in the cupboard. I made a lot of changes. First, I used a pint of leftover rice from a Chinese takeout rather than cooking my own. Second, I seasoned the meat mixture with salt, pepper, and Penzey's Tsardust Memories seasoning (salt, garlic, cinnamon, pepper, nutmeg and marjoram). I also added a touch of milk to tenderize the meat and an egg to help bind it all together. The sauce was very different from what my mother made, and I'm glad I stuck closer to this recipe than my mother's (which I think was just a jar of Ragu). However, rather than dilute tomato paste, I used a 28 oz. can of tomato sauce. I seasoned the sauce with Penzey's Frozen Pizza seasoning. Weird, I know, but believe me when I say it worked. I fried the first batch of rolls, but it was such a pain that after I turned them, I just snuggled the rest of the rolls into the Dutch Oven, covered them with the sauce, and popped it into a slow oven (300 degrees F) for three hours. I forgot to add the sour cream into the sauce, so I put a little dab on each serving as I dished it out. In my opinion, the sour cream isn't optional. It transformed the whole dish and made it more rich and delicious than I thought a tiny dab of sour cream could ever do.
These were good, I used Savoy cabbage as it is easier to roll. I covered them with tomatoe sauce and baked them till they were hot in the center. I find when you add ground pork or chicken to beef burger you need to add flavor.I added fresh minced rosemary, basil and parsley, about 1 tablespoon of each. I also used my own tomatoe sauce to cover the cabbage rolls.Did not use the sour cream.
I used all ground beef for this recipe and added a beaten egg to the meat mixture. We love sauerkraut, so I browned some in the same pan I used to brown the cabbage rolls, then added it to the pot with the rolls. Delicious!
Most of my childhood memory includes getting yelled at by my mother, PunamPaul. Come and eat your veggies; but I used to pay no heed to it. However as time passes, most of us come around to eating vegetables as we are aware of the countless benefits they have for our health. . This cabbage recipe when I tried at home was not really appreciated by my family but I thought it was really yummy. Thanks for sharing this delicious preparation.
Not enough flavor for me and to much work. I would prefer not to pre fry the cabbage rolls. I would also like to make cabbage rolls without precooking the rice which I think this could be done in this recipe
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.