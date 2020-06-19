Grands-Peres au Sirop d'Erable (Canadian Maple Syrup Dumplings)

'Grands-peres au sirop d'erable', or 'Grandfathers in maple syrup' are dessert dumplings that are cooked in maple syrup and are a French Canadian classic. Here is my grandmother's recipe. Dumplings can be served warm or cold.

Recipe by loulou

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Rub in margarine until mixture is crumbly. Add milk and mix until a smooth dough forms.

  • Combine maple syrup and water in a large saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Scoop dough into dumplings using an ice cream scoop and drop gently into the boiling syrup. Reduce heat to low and simmer, keeping saucepan covered, until dumplings are cooked but not gooey and syrup has thickened, 10 to 15 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can also use vegetable shortening instead of margarine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 79g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 3.3mg; sodium 792.2mg. Full Nutrition
