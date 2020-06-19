Christmas Morning Hot Chocolate

5
1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Stir up this quick and easy hot chocolate recipe for a cozy hot drink sweetened with sugar and condensed milk on Christmas morning.

Recipe by fuoco la sopra

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
6 mins
total:
6 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat milk in a saucepan over medium heat for 3 minutes. Pour in condensed milk, hot chocolate, sugar, and vanilla extract; stir constantly until the mixture is warmed through and the sugar is dissolved, about 3 minutes.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

If you don't think the hot chocolate is chocolaty enough, add 1 teaspoon of unsweetened cocoa powder.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 11.6g; carbohydrates 45.4g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 32.5mg; sodium 189.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022