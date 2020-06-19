Spicy Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies

I followed the directions, but maybe it was too little moisture in the air (DC Area), but they came out too dry and gritty once they cooled. I wanted to add some more moisture to the cookies to get either something with a softer bite or at least less like white sugar crystals. So I took 1.5 cups of white sugar suggested and instead did .75 cups of white sugar and .75 cups of dark brown sugar (brown sugar contains more moisture because of the molasses and does not alter the taste to much). I also added a tablespoon of whole milk. If you add too much moisture in the recipe, you will not get the great crinkle breaks on the top of the cookie. To remove the moisture, add a 1/4 cup of flour at a time. You are looking for something that is closer to break-n-bake cookie dough, but less sticky. I would also advise you chill your cookie dough before using it. 15 mins in the refrigerator is enough to chill it. It makes it easier to roll into a ball and hold the desired shape better. If it is too warm, you cookie cook, but it look like it has a puddle around the edges. Do not however leave it chilling for too long (i.e. 1 hour) because can become too hard to work with and you will have to wait for it to come up to handling temperature again. Lastly, the other commentators are right, double the suggested amount of chili (cayenne) powder or use an equal amounts of another chili powder like ancho or chipotle to add more character to your spice.