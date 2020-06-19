Spicy Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies

These cookies are the best of 2 worlds. The sweetness of chocolate with a kick from cayenne.

Recipe by Brandi Rose

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Beat 1 1/2 cups sugar, butter, vanilla extract, and salt together in a bowl until fluffy. Beat in eggs; add cream of tartar and baking soda. Beat in cocoa powder, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and cayenne powder. Beat in flour. Stir chocolate chips into the dough.

  • Mix remaining 1/4 cup sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon together in a bowl.

  • Roll heaping tablespoons of dough into balls. Roll balls in the sugar-cinnamon mixture and place on the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until centers are set and edges crack slightly, about 10 minutes. Cool on baking sheets for 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If you'd like more spice, add a generous pinch of cayenne to the sugar-cinnamon mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 151mg. Full Nutrition
