Spicy Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies

Great texture and the cayenne is subtle to start and bites in the end. Ideal accompaniment is a tall glass of milk. Going to a church picnic tomorrow and entering it into a cookie contest. Will update if I win something. LOL UPDATE 7/22/18: I ended up winning the "best texture" category and the "best cookie overall" category! Got lots of compliments. Just enough kick to balance the chocolate. WINNER!
After reading the reviews I decided to bake recipe as written but only 1/2 batch. Boy am I glad I only did do a 1/2. They were edible but most definitely needed more cinnamon and cayenne. Also mine baked for 13 minutes. Will make again next week with the modifications and update review.
Wow! I haven't reviewed anything in probably 10 years but I loved this recipe so much, I had to reopen my allrecipes.com account just to put my feels in! I was a little anxious to try these as it is a pretty new addition to the site and they only have 2 reviews (both positive). I made them exactly as written and everyone from my 5 year old up to my husband loved them! I was concerned about the addition of spicy cayenne for my non spice liking kids but we all found it has just enough spice to add depth to the otherwise very rich chocolate cookie. I have made A LOT of cookie recipes over the years, I actually have quite a reputation for my cookies with friends and family. So trust me when I say this recipe is a keeper! I plan to make these many times in the future! Thank you so much for sharing!
Made these cookies according to the recipe but did spice them up a bit more by adding an extra 1/2 tsp cinnamon & 1/2 tsp chili powder to the batter. They came out delicous, soft on the inside and crispy on the outside.
These are wonderful. Followed the suggestions and upped the cinnamon. My husband was impressed with the gooey centers from the chocolate chips. I'll bet adding mini marshmallows would take this cookie to the next level.
I followed the directions, but maybe it was too little moisture in the air (DC Area), but they came out too dry and gritty once they cooled. I wanted to add some more moisture to the cookies to get either something with a softer bite or at least less like white sugar crystals. So I took 1.5 cups of white sugar suggested and instead did .75 cups of white sugar and .75 cups of dark brown sugar (brown sugar contains more moisture because of the molasses and does not alter the taste to much). I also added a tablespoon of whole milk. If you add too much moisture in the recipe, you will not get the great crinkle breaks on the top of the cookie. To remove the moisture, add a 1/4 cup of flour at a time. You are looking for something that is closer to break-n-bake cookie dough, but less sticky. I would also advise you chill your cookie dough before using it. 15 mins in the refrigerator is enough to chill it. It makes it easier to roll into a ball and hold the desired shape better. If it is too warm, you cookie cook, but it look like it has a puddle around the edges. Do not however leave it chilling for too long (i.e. 1 hour) because can become too hard to work with and you will have to wait for it to come up to handling temperature again. Lastly, the other commentators are right, double the suggested amount of chili (cayenne) powder or use an equal amounts of another chili powder like ancho or chipotle to add more character to your spice.
Easily the best chocolate cookie dough I have ever worked with. These cookies are amazing made as is with just slightly more cinnamon and cayenne. I also tweaked it to make chocolate peppermint cookies using just a dash of cinnamon and cayenne for depth, then added chopped peppermint baking chips with chocolate chips. Crushed candy canes into powder and mixed with sugar to roll in. Thinking of using dough to also try chocolate salted caramel espresso cookies.
Excellent cookies. I did double cayenne pepper and added a 1/4 tsp black pepper. Next time I will sub half brown sugar with white. Cinnamon and sugar on outside a must, I personally added a touch of cayenne to mixture, wonderful.
I made these as a christmas gift for someone who loves cayenne pepper. And it was a huge hit at the office.. A few things I did to make it my own. I used baking powder instead of cream of tartar. Did not use chocolate chips. But I melted some espresso chocolate chips and put a drizzle on the cookies. And I did add cayenne to the sugar cinnamon mixture. The espresso drizzle just made these even better than they already were!
So I decided to make these because they looked easy and I'm a beginner baker. So when I made them I added a tad extra bit of cinnamon and cayenne. They tasted awesome and I loved how the cayenne kicks in when you eat it. Great job!
Excellent recipe. Logged back into the site just to write a review! I doubled the cinnamon and cayenne and also added a sprinkle of Chili powder to bring out the flavors. The cooking time is perfect and followed the rest of the recipe as directed. Great for my cookie swap!
My boyfriend LOVES these cookies. I tweaked the recipe a bit because I do not like spice, so I make the better without any cinnamon or pepper in it, then make the sugar coating mixture with Chipotle powder, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper. I make 3/4 of the batch of cookies by rolling it in that mixture then leave 1/4 of the batch "naked" for me. :)
Oh my goodness, where do I start? These are wonderful! Chocolately with just the right amount of spiciness! So I used Hershey's Special Dark Cocoa Powder, replaced the white sugar with 1 cup dark brown sugar and 1/4 cup white sugar, and added a 1/2 tsp chili powder (I highly recommend that!). I also misread the directions and added the full 1 tsp of cinnamon to the dough instead of only 1/2 of it. So I just rolled the cookies in plain white sugar. I got 33 cookies out this, using a medium cookie scoop. And 10 minutes at 375 was perfect for me. I want to make these again, but coat them in powdered sugar to make a Mexican Hot Chocolate Crinkle Cookie! Thanks for the recipe!
My husband loves these cookies. I like this recipe because it's easy - one bowl, no sifting, and the dough still came out without clumps of cocoa, total bonus. I left the ratios of spices IN the cookies as is, but added about 1/8 tsp. of pepper to the sugar/cinnamon combo, which is a great kick in the pants. I recommend Penzey's red and black blend for these cookies. I also sprinkled a bit of Maldon on each cookie as they are cooling. My larger cookie scoop yielded about 30 cookies. Thank you!
This is a fantastic recipe. I did change it only because of the type of cookie I wanted to make. I wanted to make a Mexican chocolate cookie with chocolate being the base. So I just substituted Mexican chocolate for the Cayenne and I rolled the cookie in the Mexican chocolate instead of pain sugar. It came out fantastic.. I
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2022
Delicious! Fudgy gooey goodness with a kick. Going to add a marshmallow frosting next time.
These are so good!!!! A hint of spice on the backend of the bite of warm cookie and just a hint of cinnamon through the chocolate! I did 1/2 cup mini semi-sweet chips and 1/2 cup of Belgium semi-sweet chunks. You have to try these!! Of you use stones to bake, your first round on the cold stone is about 14 minutes and there after, I set the timer for 13 minutes. The edge is crisp and the center is soft. Perfection!!
OMG. Best cookie EVER!!!! I made it exactly as stated but used a heaping half teaspoon of cayenne pepper and a touch more for good measure. Same with the cinnamon . I love how the heat from the pepper gradually lets itself be known after that first bite. Definitely a keeper!
These cookies were perfect. Soft and sweet with building spice. I put a piece of marshmallow on top for the last three minutes. I also added a teaspoon of activated charcoal to make the color deeper. Will DEFINITELY make these again. Recipe was some and fast, results were great.
These are fantastic. I substituted 1/2 the sugar for brown sugar and used Mexican cocoa powder and vanilla (I travel there frequently). Rich chocolate flavour with a slight heat afterwards. Even the family who don't like spicy loved these cookies.
Beautiful fluffy texture. I can't taste the cayenne, but I do get a nice warm after-spice feeling. I didn't have chocolate chips so I think they really would have helped provide more chocolateyness that mine are shy on.
These are the best spicy cookies! I did add extra cayenne pepper as suggested and split the chocolate chips with Scor chips ( half/half). I also used my Canna butter for adult only cookies. Yes I'm Canadian, LOL.
I liked it and won't be changing the recipe. My ghost pepper loving son didn't like the cinnamon/cayenne flavor and thought they were a little weak on heat. The other 5 members of the family thought they were an interesting twist for a cookie.
I doubled the Cinnamon and Cayenne the first time I made it per the reviews of others. Definitely helped get that kick I was looking for, it hits you after you have finished the cookie. Cayenne happens to be my favorite spice at the moment and this fits the bill it is so so good. I also added some Black Hawaiian Salt to the Sugar/Cinnamon Mix to coat the cookies.
ilene
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2020
Very good. Not too spicy. I probably will use the suggestion to put a bit of cayenne in the cinnamon sugar mix next time.
TovaTaxi
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2019
I adjusted the recipe a little, I used Bob's red mill gf all purpose 1 to 1 flour because I am gluten free, and it worked great, I also tried rolling cookies in confectioners sugar, and they tasted great with either type of sugar. I have officially found my favourite kind of cookie. After years of searching for the perfect recipe I am happy to say that I have found the cookie that represents me. Thank you!
These are so good! They aren't super spicy, I would describe them as warm. We didn't have cream of tartar and looked up a substitution, which was 4tsp baking powder for this recipe. They are taller than the ones in the picture, but are not cakey at all. Very chewy and delicious.
OMG! Sooooo yummy! I’m not even done baking them all and rating this 5 stars. Chewy, deep chocolate flavour, with a little spice kick at the end. I plan to use this dough without cayenne in the future, too - great flavour. ??????
First time making- I modified. For sugar I did 1/2 white sugar 1/2 dark brown sugar (was out of light brown) and for butter I did 1/2 Crisco 1/2 butter. For the chips I did 1/2 peanut butter 1/2 semi-sweet chocolate. I also didn't roll the cookies in the cinnamon and sugar mixture- I put all cinnamon and sugar in the batter. I realized I left out the salt once all was mixed together so instead of adding it to the batter I sprinkled crushed sea salt on top of the cookies before baking. I like cookies a little bigger (the approx. size of my palm once baked) so baking time usually takes a little longer- I baked 'em 15 min instead of 10. They cooled firm but chewy with chips perfectly gooey. My husband loves them.
The cookie itself is delicious and a winner. However, DO NOT add the extra cayenne into the sugar coating as some others suggested. I did this and it ruined the cokies. Doing this gave the cookies an extremely spicy aftertaste, and I really wish I hadn't added it.
Incredible flavors, these are AMAZING! Everyone raved! I did as others suggested and cut the sugar down (to 1 cup) using half white & half brown sugar. We like spicy things so I also added 1/4 tsp ground ginger and 1/8 tsp fine ground black pepper to the batter as well. Transformed my second batch into "hot chocolate cookies" by adding a marshmallow top! You just pull out the cookies around 7 minutes in, quickly top with marshmallows and return to oven for the last 3 minutes. (Used full size marshmallows cut in half. Placed cut side down in center of cookie). Sooo goooood!!!
These were absolutely delicious!! I’m a wimp so the suggested amount of cayenne was definitely enough, and I wouldn’t change a thing. I added flaky sea salt on top and paired it with a glass of milk. Also, thinking this recipe will be a great Christmas cookie when the spices are replaced with peppermint, and they are garnished with powdered sugar! 10/10!!
These are delicious! I made two batches - one just as posted, and the other with double the cayenne and double the cinnamon as others suggested. The regular was perfect for our family members that don't love a lot of spice, and the doubled batch was perfect for our spice-lovers! This is my new favorite cookie!
If you love Mexican hot chocolate you will love these cookies. The texture and taste of these cookies are wonderful. The cayenne pepper gives it just the right amount of kick. One of the best cookies I've ever eaten! Highly recommended!
I increased the cinnamon a bit but otherwise followed the recipe as written. My kids LOVE them! I always bake with Einkorn flour which normally requires an extra couple minutes of cooking time, but in this case increasing the cooking time by just two minutes made the cookies too crunchy for me. I stuck to 10 minutes for subsequent batches and they turned out perfectly.
So far so good! These cookies are very quick to make. I have the first set baking and they are looking good, I live in AZ and it is mid July so I have to be cautious with the butter so I don’t end up with flat tasty but not pretty cookies how ever these ones held up really well they are round and as my daughter said, pretty muffin tops. For my family that is adverse to spicy foods the hint of pepper is just right as listed in the recipe. The flavor is nice, I love the chocolate cinnamon mix. Perfect simple and tasty, just right for a busy mom.
I made two substitutions but am still giving this five stars! First of all, I used bread flour instead of all-purpose, so mine may be a little chewier than yours (more gluten). Second, I found myself without chocolate chips - discovered my husband had been snacking on them! So I divided the dough in half and tried two different add-ins. The first was 1/4 cup rice krispies. Turned out great! More airy and the cayenne really shined here. For the last batch I used this weird cocoa coffee grind stuff that we had laying around. The cocoa grinds does lend a different texture, but not unpleasant. We didn't even notice the cayenne in this batch, presumably because the cocoa masked it. So my take-away is feel free to experiment with the chocolate chips! I feel you can be pretty liberal with swapping those out to your preference.
Great! I used a melon baller to make mini cookies. They required the same amount of time and made about 120 cookies. I learned on the first batch to pull them out at the 10-11 min mark to get cookies soft in the center. If you want them crunchy, leave them in 11-12 minutes. They crack when done, but otherwise you can't tell. Perfect amount of chocolate and chile flavor; I would not adjust the spices at all.
Absolutely delicious! I made these for a work party, can't wait for everyone to taste one. Simple recipe, only 1 dirty bowl! I chilled my dough in the refrigerator for about :30 so I could roll the balls easier. 100% recommend this recipe.
These were excellent! Made a few minor changes: (1) substituted half of the white sugar for brown sugar (2) doubled the cayenne and cinnamon - so did 1 full teaspoon each (3) added 1/8 tsp cayenne to the powder at the end. Definitely will make again!!
MY ABSOLUTE FAVORITE COOKIES EVER. These cookies make my mouth happy. I get giddy while I make them just knowing I’m going to get to enjoy them. I get happy feet. I have a bluebird on my shoulder. (Get my drift?!) These cookies are perfectly chewy, a perfect balance of chocolate and heat and cinnamon and sweet. (I do not add the extra cayenne in the cinnamon sugar mixture). This recipe makes a ton if you use a handy dandy cookie scoop (which I HIGHLY recommend to get consistent cookies and these turn out perfect using one). Make sure you use parchment paper so they stay oh so chewy on the bottom as well (you should always use parchment paper with cookies but still). Enjoy!!
Amazing. Definitely add the pinch of cayenne to the cinnamon sugar mixture. I only let mine cool on the pan for 1-2 minutes, and the texture is perfect. I took a double batch to a party, and every single one was gone when left.
Looked good. I added a touch more cinnamon and cut down the sugar a tad as per another review. I like cinnamon and I like chocolate; but not together. I tested it out on others; not a hit. Wouldn't make again.
Big hit with my husband's coworkers. I enjoy experimenting with cookies. I did replace the listed spices with my homemade ghost pepper powder. The chocolate cookie recipe is a wonderful base recipe. I used it to make espresso cookies as well.
These were delicious! Just the right amount of sweetness and spice. We couldn't stop eating them. Increased the batch to 36 but actually ended up with almost 60 - I guess we made them a bit smaller but it was about 1" balls of dough. Seemed like a good size.
I made the recipe as it is and I really liked it, I should say I am not a big fan of chocolate cookies in general, but these ones I enjoyed very much. Taste like mexican hot chocolate plus the little kick of the cayenne. I doubled the recipe so I am taking some for a bake sale and will keep some at home for later in the year. I will see how well they freeze. By the way, my KA mixer was super full with the doubled recipe, I guess next time I will do in 2 separate batches. Thanks for sharing!
