Monster Mini Cupcakes

Mini cupcakes are usually just the right size for most kids. These little monsters are made out of chocolate cupcakes baked from scratch. You will need a grass tip in order to create the fur. You can make them different colors by using other food colors.

Recipe by gen_x

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
14 mins
additional:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
2 hrs 4 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 mini cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Mini Chocolate Cupcakes:
Cream Cheese Frosting:

Directions

  • Combine milk and vinegar in a bowl. Let stand until milk curdles, about 5 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 24-cup mini muffin tin or line cups with paper liners.

  • Combine 1/2 cup butter, white sugar, and vanilla sugar in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

  • Mix 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl. Alternate adding flour mixture and curdled milk to the creamed butter mixture, mixing until batter is well blended. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each 3/4 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed and a toothpick inserted in the center of 1 cupcake comes back clean, about 14 minutes. Cool in the muffin tin for a few minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Combine cream cheese and 1/4 cup butter in a bowl; beat with an electric mixer until well combined. Mix in vanilla extract. Stir in confectioners' sugar gradually. Color frosting orange with a few drops of food coloring.

  • Place orange frosting in a pastry bag fitted with a grass tip. Hold the pastry bag at a 90-degree angle 1/8 inch above the surface of a cupcake. Squeeze bag to form orange 'fur' by pulling tip up and away when the icing strand is about 1/2 inch high. Repeat to cover cupcake evenly with fur.

  • Add 2 eyes to each cupcake. Cut dried mango into small strips and arrange into the frosting as 'horns'.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 41.4mg; sodium 67.1mg. Full Nutrition
