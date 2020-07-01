Easy Vegan Chili

Rating: 4.36 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

I like to serve soy yogurt with the chili, especially if it's too spicy. Leftovers taste great with noodles as pasta sauce.

By ortmannnicole888

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
43 mins
total:
53 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a pot over medium heat and cook onion until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add potato and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in lentils. Pour in vegetable broth and simmer for 20 minutes. Add kidney beans, corn, and tomato puree. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover, and simmer until flavors combine, about 10 minutes. Season with paprika, chili powder, salt, pepper, and sugar.

  • Divide chili among 4 bowls and sprinkle with chives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
512 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 89.7g; fat 9.4g; sodium 905.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

Tracy
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2018
My 14 year old son prepared it. We loved it kids too! Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

Jennifer
Rating: 3 stars
05/17/2018
I made this as written except I added a chopped red pepper that I needed to use up and I didn't use the chives. It was edible but not my favorite. The flavor was a bit boring and I wasn't a fan of the potato in there. I'm sure there are better vegan chili recipes out there. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
cynthiak
Rating: 1 stars
06/21/2018
I made this as directed but was quite disappointed with the result. It was more of a bean / vegetable soup than a thicker chili. There was no spice and the potatoes weren't cooked all the way. It was fine if you want simple soup but we will not be making again. Read More
Manda
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2020
This was pretty good. I went with what beans I had in the pantry which were chili beans and black beans. I also didn't have a ton of corn left but I had fresh peppers in my garden so I went for that. This turned out really nicely! This is a good base recipe to adapt and make lots of different versions of vegan chili out of. Read More
Aliyah Murphy
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2018
best thing that i ever made! Read More
JenLikesToBake
Rating: 4 stars
09/05/2019
I made some changes, for what I had on hand and for taste preferences. I used small green lentils instead of red, cannellini beans instead of kidney, tomato paste+water instead of puree. I used beef broth instead of veggie for more chili flavor, added a few seasonings (cumin and cinnamon), added the seasonings at the same time as the beans etc and let it all simmer together for about 30 mins. The result was flavorful and hearty! And everything was cooked perfectly. Read More
