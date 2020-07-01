Easy Vegan Chili

1 of 11

Rating: 3 stars I made this as written except I added a chopped red pepper that I needed to use up and I didn't use the chives. It was edible but not my favorite. The flavor was a bit boring and I wasn't a fan of the potato in there. I'm sure there are better vegan chili recipes out there. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars My 14 year old son prepared it. We loved it kids too! Helpful (1)

Rating: 1 stars I made this as directed but was quite disappointed with the result. It was more of a bean / vegetable soup than a thicker chili. There was no spice and the potatoes weren't cooked all the way. It was fine if you want simple soup but we will not be making again.

Rating: 5 stars This was pretty good. I went with what beans I had in the pantry which were chili beans and black beans. I also didn't have a ton of corn left but I had fresh peppers in my garden so I went for that. This turned out really nicely! This is a good base recipe to adapt and make lots of different versions of vegan chili out of.

Rating: 5 stars best thing that i ever made!