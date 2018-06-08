Baked Beef Chiles Rellenos Casserole

Very spicy and loaded with flavor. I have to agree with others that this is a smaller recipe than indicated. You will want to use a small casserole dish if made as written. I’ve made this recipe many times and use an 11 x 8 oval casserole dish. It takes 9 or 10 large poblano peppers. I also use 2lbs of ground beef and slightly heap the tablespoon/teaspoon when measuring. I don’t measure the cheese, but can say with certainty that I use more than stated in the recipe. I like to cook the ground beef first and drain off the fat. Then I proceed with adding the onions, seasonings, and tomatoes. I will drain off all of the liquid again before layering in the casserole dish. If you don’t, you will end up with a watery casserole. In my opinion, poblano peppers are the hardest to roast and peel. I find it is easier to roast the peppers whole, then cut in half and remove the seeds. Either way is messy. It is worth the effort.