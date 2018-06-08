Baked Beef Chiles Rellenos Casserole

27 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This spicy beef and poblano pepper casserole is super-easy, delicious, and a low-carb version of chiles rellenos. Serve with dollops of low-fat sour cream and pico de gallo or salsa.

By EmmLee

prep:
20 mins
cook:
51 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 21 mins
Servings:
10
Directions

  • Set the oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place poblano peppers cut-side down onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Cook under the preheated broiler until poblano pepper skins have blackened and blistered, 5 to 8 minutes. Place blackened peppers into a bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Allow peppers to steam as they cool, about 10 minutes.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef, chili powder, garlic, cumin, oregano, cayenne pepper, paprika, chipotle pepper, salt, and black pepper. Cook and stir until beef is no longer pink, about 4 minutes. Add onion; cook until slightly softened, about 2 minutes. Add tomatoes with green chiles; cook until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes more. Let beef mixture cool.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a casserole dish with cooking spray.

  • Run water over the poblano peppers to remove skins and discard them; drain peppers on paper towels. Place a layer of peppers on the bottom of the prepared dish; place 1/3 of the beef mixture on top. Cover with 1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend. Repeat layers twice more in the same order.

  • Bake, uncovered, in the preheated oven until golden brown on top, about 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 79.6mg; sodium 694.5mg. Full Nutrition
