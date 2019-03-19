Mississippi Pot Roast

Like others I frequently add my own touches to recipes. Not this time. I followed the recipe almost exactly, I left out the additional salt. I also read a majority of the reviews so I was aware that several people thought this on the salty side. With this in mind I read the ingredient lists on the three au jus choices I had: McCormick's, Lawrys and Johnny's. The first two had salt as the first ingredient while Johnny's had salt as the third, so I chose this. I also did NOT put in any additional salt. That said this was way too salty, and I love salt. I had to take all the juices in the crock pot, remove the grease from the rendered fat and then cut the broth with water. This helped greatly in reducing the salty taste but left the juices tasting weak. I added some red wine which added more heartiness to the broth. This saved the dinner. Not a recipe I'll be repeating.