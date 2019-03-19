Mississippi Pot Roast
Mississippi pot roast is a perfect dish perfect for the Slow Cooker.
I made this with the exception of adding potatoes to the crock pot. I thought it was a welcome change from my normal crock pot roast. I also thought the peppers were a nice addition to the roast. I will make it again.Read More
DO NOT ADD CARROTS! I added veggies as a lot of reviewers did but the carrots are horrible! They tasted pickled andwe did not care for them at all! The meat was nice and tender and may have worked but because the vegetables absorbed the pepper liquid, the meal was ruined. We ordered pizza. (I totally understand that the recipe did not ask you to add vegetables and the fault lies with me for changing it.)Read More
Don’t put it in the crock pot without browning it on all sides first. If you don’t itll get tough while cooking
This is one pot recipe I've used many times. Recently I did a small group taste test with Mississippi Pot Roast and another well known and loved pot roast. When they were side by side the Mississippi Pot Roast was the clear winner. I do recommend searing the Roast prior to the crockpot cooking.
I’ve made this with a stick of butter, packet of ranch & au ju gravy packet on top of the roast & it is delicious!
I make mine very similar except put potatoes and baby carrots on the bottom, then the roast, then sprinkle on the ranch and au jus, finally add the peppers and juice. My only real change is to lay a stick of unsalted butter on top. I very seldom eat any meat and even I think this is super delicious.
Agree with the butter reco and even as I like salt you can go easy on it as the packets and pepperoncinis have plenty of it included. Also you want sliced pepperoncinis. Recipe didn't seem to specify that.
This roast is perfect! We make this often , it's great over mashed potatoes or wild rice. I have also had it on a crusty roll with a slice of provolone and put under the broiler! My sister has made this with chicken and it was also delicious.
I made this tonight, and it was incredible. The roast was tender beyond comparison. The mixture of au jus, ranch, and pepperocinni gave it a deep flavor that ends with a little kick. I made it a 2nd time and added a hack... After the beef was done I shredded it into a casserole dish, added in some of the Au Jus gravy, threw a bag of mixed veggies on top, then topped it all off with mashed potatoes and twice baked it on 350 for 30 minutes and it was even more perfect.
This is a great roast! The recipe I used originally left out the peppercini juice (which I will add next time), but called for a half stick of butter (which keeps the meat super moist). We use this for shredded beef tacos... YUM!
Fantastic!!! My wife and I made this for Christmas dinner, with one of my sisters for company, and we all LOVED it! No variations to the ingredients, but several other reviewers suggested searing the roast before going to the slow cooker, so we tried that. The results were excellent, and we will definitely make this again. Some others (and another recipe) suggested adding a stick of butter; we didn’t do that, and after dinner, we all felt that it didn’t need it.
This looks delicious. Looking forward to trying it. I think I will sear the outside of the roast before putting it in the crockpot. I always find beef gets way to dry when cooked in a crockpot
My husband and I think it's one of the best roasts I've ever made. Served it over mashed potatoes. Can't wait to make it again.
I totally see why this recipe got a 5-star rating. this was the best roast I've ever made.. I followed the instructions as written however I did put a stick of butter on top of the roast at the beginning and added a corn starch slurry at the end to thicken the delicious gravy. since I did cut this over a bed of potatoes and carrots I did not make mashed potatoes with this but that would make it would be perfect. this will be my go-to recipe for all pot roast from now on ..you cannot go wrong with this recipe
This was delicious! I used a 3lb chuck roast, followed recipes except for adding a 1/2 stick butter to the top of the roast, two chunked potatoes, onion and used a 16oz jar sliced peppers and the juice. Next time all the same but half of the pepper juice. Also browned the meat on all sides before putting in crock.
We LOVED this recipe! A great weeknight protein recipe that is so easy. I used the entire bottle of pepperocini and approx. 6oz of the remaining liquid in the bottle. Could have used it all. The meat just falls apart, and is delicious. I served on french bread bagettes and used the liquid as a dipping sauce. Will make this again and again!
I followed the recipe except I omitted the salt this was so salty I couldn't eat it I don't know what went wrong
I used a Pork roast. Love Love Love it! My go to from now on. Give it a try!
i have been making this for years....it is a huge hit with all ages and I serve it on crusty buns with a dollop of marinara sauce sprinkled with shredded mozzarella many times as well as over noodles or mashed potatoes...
The only changes I made was left out the additional salt. This was the best roast I’ve made and will be making this again.
Made this with Lipton onion soup packet , ranch packet, butter and the peppercinis. It was so tender and had a great flavor!! How simple I will definitely be making this again.
I’ve actually made this a dozen times or so, and it never, EVER disappoints! Seer the roast on all sides first, then prep as directed. Fantastic flavors, the roast pulls apart with a fork, and the peperoncini’s melt in your mouth. It’s in the monthly rotation at my kids house, and several friends too!
I seared the roast first, and added half a stick of butter per other reviews. Did not add any extra salt. Delicious! Used the juices to make a gravy; plenty salty but tasty. Beef was very tender and I served it with mashed potatoes. Will make again.
Made as suggested and added 1/2 stick of unsalted butter - this will cut the salt- makes a big difference. I might actually up this to 4lbs of meat for a family with 2 teenagers! It was amazing and we will definitely make again!
I’ve made this at least a dozen times. But the sodium in the a ju and the ranch is too much. So I cut the a ju in half and I add a whole jar of peppercinis with 1/3 cut of the juice. You can add a can of mushrooms too! So delish!! The meat just falls apart.
I have made this recipe twice now. First time i followed instructions exactly. While good i thought it lacked a punch. This time i added a few modifications. I added half a package of onion soup, roasted garlic cloves, and chopped onions. It had that punch i was looking for... *My rating is for the recipe as is.
I added a whole stick of butter to mines
Like others I frequently add my own touches to recipes. Not this time. I followed the recipe almost exactly, I left out the additional salt. I also read a majority of the reviews so I was aware that several people thought this on the salty side. With this in mind I read the ingredient lists on the three au jus choices I had: McCormick's, Lawrys and Johnny's. The first two had salt as the first ingredient while Johnny's had salt as the third, so I chose this. I also did NOT put in any additional salt. That said this was way too salty, and I love salt. I had to take all the juices in the crock pot, remove the grease from the rendered fat and then cut the broth with water. This helped greatly in reducing the salty taste but left the juices tasting weak. I added some red wine which added more heartiness to the broth. This saved the dinner. Not a recipe I'll be repeating.
This was amazing. My husband is not a big fan of pot roast but he said he would happily eat this again. I followed the recipe as written but I added potatoes, carrots, and onions since that's how I traditionally make my roasts.
I have made this recipe several times. Pot roast doesn't get any better than this. However, the recipe I have also calls for 1 stick of butter (not margarine). All of my family loves it!
This is similar to the filling for a Chicago beef sandwich. I made it exactly as directed, and my family loved it
bomb on a hoagie bun dipped in the sauce.
I should've timed myself. It might have taken less than a minute to throw everything in the pot and that was it! Used pre-sliced pepperoncini and served with garlic butter pasta. Soooo easy and delicious!
Unique flavor! Looking forward to making it again.
Love this recipe. Nice change up for beef roasts
I make this with pork roast and 1/2 stick of butter. It also works really well with chicken breast. My husband loves to make sandwiches for lunch with the leftovers!
I often make a 2-ingredient pot roast with just a hunk of meat and a jar of pepperoncini, but this adds a bit of depth to it. I made minor changes and took it to a pot luck. I used stew meat instead of the roast, browned it up well, added a can of beef consommé and half a jar of medium pepperoncini, with just a splash of the juice. I'm a big fan of Penzey's Spices, so I stirred in a generous amount of their Creamy Peppercorn Dressing. I cooked it in my Instant Pot for an hour and it was perfect. We like it spicier at home, so next time I make it, I'll add Penzey's Black and Red Pepper and serve over mashed potatoes. Would be great in a sandwich or over rice, too.
Super easy, really delicious. Everyone in the family loved it. It's a recipe that I've made often.
I have made this for years. I add half a stick of salted butter.
would make again
Made following the recipe . Rave reviews from all. Fantastic !!! Also makes a great roast beef poor boy sandwich.
I made it but I used beef cube instead....The only meat I had on hand. I made as the recipe describes, only I was confused, because the ingredients said Ranch dip packets, but the directions say use the buttermilk ranch dressing, either way I used the packet because it was what I had on hand and it was delicious!!! My dad and I ate it all!!! Now it did have a little kick to it that probably wouldn’t have been as bad with the dressing?? But overall we had a winner! Will definitely be adding it to our recipe rotation!!!Thanks
My new favorite roast!!
This is a great change from the same ole boring crock pot roast! The peppers give it a nice kick! I used half hot, half mild pepperocinis. I also used my instant pot so i could brown it and cook it same pot! I think it only took 2.5 hours from beginning to eat in the instant pot. My kids like it over rice.
This is now my go to recipe for roast. We had the regular roast I’ve made for years earlier this week (12-04-17) and it had no zing. I will only use this recipe from now on.
Ohhhhh yummy! Awesome recipe !! We used pork roast instead of beef and it turned out excellent :) This recipe is a keeper v!
Oh. My. Gosh. I followed the directions and added a block of cream cheese. I cooked this for 10 hours in the crockpot and served it in a croissant. Hollllllyyyyy yum! Everyone ate until they felt sick hahaha!! This is the best crockpot recipe I’ve ever made.
Found this recipe a couple of years ago, and now I never cook roast any other way! Yum!!
It was tasty. I didn't have enough peppers, which I love. Next time I might try to change up so I don't have to use packet ranch product, prefer not to use of I can.
Everyone loved this recipe. We will have this again. I used the pork instead of beef but followed the recipe exactly.
I was so disappointed in this recipe, but it's probably just me. I don't use salt due to blood pressure issues. I left out the salt, but didn't take into account the salt in the au jus & buttermilk ranch packets. It was so salty I couldn't eat it. I even tried the old trick of putting some raw potatoes in it to take out the salt. I hate to waste food, especaily meat, but this went into the garbage. Sorry...but this is the first recipe I can say I will not make again until I figure out a way to delete all the salt/sodium somehow.
Excellent!! Was introduced to it by a friend and then my daughter has made it. Finally tried it myself and it’s so easy and the best tasting roast!! A change from the traditional roast potatoes carrots celery and onion we had every Sunday growing up :)!
I made this following the exact recipe. It came out superb! I did use the meat to make a pot roast Shepard's pie and it turned out awesome. The family loved it, so it was voted into the dinner time must makes for winter.
Good recipe. Very tender meat. A little too spicy for my taste, but my husband loved it!
Easy and delicious
Very tasty and easy!
My family loved this recipe!! I loved the flavors and the pepperoncini.
Seared it first. Definitely makes enough juice, no need to add liquid. Perfect just three was it is. I hate pot roast... first one I have liked. Actually loved.
I used onion soup mix instead of au jus, Gives it a great flavor.
Delicious and I didn't even use the au jus mix. I browned mine first and I think that helped develop the flavor. This is a keeper... and add extra peppers.. they're mild and impart a great flavor and they mellow out during the cooking. I also added about 1/2 stick of butter.. it makes for a great sauce! I used sliced pepperocini..like 95% of the jar! Next time, I'll add the whole jar of sliced, the ranch packet, and maybe a cup of chicken or beef broth. I did not add salt and the flavor was perfect... Please make this, you'll be happy you did... even if you don't like ranch, like me!! It tastes nothing like ranch dressing when it's done. The recipe is very forgiving.. just do not add carrots because they'll come out pickled! And they take away some of the flavor from the meat..
great recipe, family really enjoyed it. the only thing I did different was to buy the Chuck roast pre cut up and browned it first in Dutch oven then into the oven at 250 degrees for about 3 hours until fork tender!
I made this just as the recipe said, minus salt and pepper. it was good!!! Made some mashed potatoes for it to go over. I almost are it all during the taste tester period... Lol. Will definitely make again. Thank you.
I did not sear first. Used 5 Pepperoni, more if small and used regular 'Ranch Dressing/Hidden Valley'. Made it many many times. Always successful! No Compaints! Use side dishes of green beans and potatoes or put it in tortilla. No fail with this one.
Yum! Most ranch packets are much more than the recipe calls for do be careful not to use too much. Made it as written and added baby red potatoes the last three hours.
Made this as written, except I browned the meat first. It was delicious and I’ll definitely add it to our rotation!
Perfect and sooooo simple.
perfect unless you want a very low sodium diet.
This pot roast is a total 10. My husband had a fit over it. The only recommendation I would make is don't the salt - the 2 packet of mixes have plenty of salt already in them.
Definitely will make again. It was great..
This is my favorite pot roast recipe. I add more peppers and pepper juice. Otherwise I make it just like it’s printed. So much flavor!
A family favorite!
Added 1/2 stick UNSALTED butter
Seriously one of the easiest, tastiest dishes ever. Makes me love pot roast even more.
I’ve made this numerous times! This is my teenage sons absolute favorite roast! I do sear the roast before throwing it in the crockpot & then add butter to the top of it. Delicious! My whole family makes it.
I added a half packet of onion soup mix and extra pepperoncini This was so moist and delicious.
My family loved this recipe. I have even tried it using different cuts of meat and it turns out great.
I make this often, it is one of my husband's favorite meals. I season my chuck roast with pepper, ranch garlic seasoning, and garlic powder, then I add a little oil to a skillet and sear every side of the roast. After searing, I put in the crockpot add the au jus gravy packet, ranch dressing packet about 5-7 whole pepperoncini and then pour in some of the juice from the jar (about 1/2cup). Crockpot low for 8 hours. (Btw turn on crockpot before searing meat ) When I take it out and put on serving dish it is mostly falling apart. I then make gravy with the juice and use that to pour over the meat and mashed potatoes. Delicious! Then use the left over meat for burros.
Family loved it.. added 1/4 c. Butter as included in other recipes; Served it over rice with gravey made from the liquid. It is a bit spicey with the pepperoni and I omitted the salt. Can be added later depending on your taste.
Delicious! I didn’t add any extra salt..plenty salty as is. I did add 1/2 stick of butter. Served it on mashed potatoes the first night. Leftovers on a roll with pepperjack cheese. I will make again.
Just a hint of spice was perfect for my mild minded family. I used 1/2 the butter and it was amazing.
Excellent recipe - everyone loved it!!! I also tried it with pork loin too and just as yummy as beef
Turned out great!
Very good recipe. Great flavor and super simple. I did find it a bit salty, but I don’t know how you avoid that using the ranch dressing and au jus packets. I added carrots and did brown the meat as suggested by another reviewer. Next time I may try adding half of each packet and hope I don’t lose the great flavor.
this is one of our favorite roasts.
This was so good and so simple. We had it on crushed potatoes. The next day we had it on creamy noodles with some peas. I thought about using the meat to make a taco or burrito. I think this will be a regular dish for us because it tastes so good and there are so many ways to use it.
This was a hit, even with my mother who hates pepperoncinis and my children who are highly critical of anything out of the crockpot. I did two 2.7 lb roasts for 10 guests, so adjusted the ingredients accordingly but loosely. It looked like the pepperoncini effect might be too much, but it mellowed and made the whole thing delicious. Served either on sweet rolls or over mashed potatoes with gravy made from the roast. I didn't have a single drop left over.
SO delicious and easy! Just enough of a kick from the pepperoncini
Different but very good
Best pot roast ever1
No changes. Followed the recipe and it was great.
Very tasty with a little zing to it... I didn’t add salt since the pepprocini already added that. I will keep this recipe!!
delish! All my friends want this recipe after having the pleasure of eating it.
Everyone in my family loved it.
Too peppery. Far too spicy for my family.
i did not have any pepperoncini, and my family doesn't like them, but this is the best roast recipe we have ever had!. the meat was tender, and it made its own gravy. how easy and delish! update: used this recipe ( with the peppers) on a pork roast, and a brisket. wow!! cant go wrong!! family, friends, even the kids love it!!!
One of the best roasts I have had, love the spice and flavor, a little too salty, so I won't add salt, just pepper Added potatoes, worked great in there, next time I'll add in some green beans as well
Terrible! Tasteless, dry and awful. I love the all the ingredients listed, and thought this sounded like a great recipe, I even took the advice of a few and added a stick of butter on top. I threw this away. I will not make again. Big fat waste of time and money.
We love this and make it often. I usually use a brown gravy mix instead of au jou to save $ and i usually throw in some italian dressing (about 1/3 cup) instead of butter that most of the recipes call for. Serve over mashed potatoes or wide egg noodles.
Soooo Good! No leftovers...
