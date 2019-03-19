Mississippi Pot Roast

Mississippi pot roast is a perfect dish perfect for the Slow Cooker.

By JennCrippen

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chuck roast, pepperoncini, pepperoncini juice, au jus mix, buttermilk ranch dressing, salt, and pepper in a slow cooker. Cook on Low until roast is fork-tender, about 8 hours.

  • Pull chuck apart with 2 forks. Cover with aluminum foil to keep warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 20g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 78.2mg; sodium 915.4mg. Full Nutrition
