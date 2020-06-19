Easy German Apple Sheet Cake

This quick and easy apple sheet cake recipe is from Germany where these types of cakes are very popular. Perfect for serving a crowd!

Recipe by sophie

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a large, 12x18-inch rimmed baking sheet with 1 tablespoon butter.

  • Combine 14 tablespoons butter and sugar in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy.

  • Mix flour, baking powder, lemon zest, and salt in a bowl. Alternate adding flour mixture and eggs to the creamed butter mixture. Spread batter onto the prepared baking sheet; dough is very sticky, so use a spatula to spread it onto the tray. Distribute sliced apples evenly on top and drizzle with lemon juice. Sprinkle with raisins.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until set and lightly browned, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

For extra flavor, melt 2 tablespoons butter and brush onto the cake as soon as it comes out of the oven and sprinkle with about 2 tablespoons sugar.

The original recipe is in metric measures - if you have a scale, the metric measures are 200g unsalted butter, 200g sugar, and 375g flour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 8g; cholesterol 39.5mg; sodium 100.9mg. Full Nutrition
