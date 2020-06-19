Easy German Apple Sheet Cake

I like this cake. I bought a box of wonderful Fuji apples and wanted to make some things that I hadn't made before. The only reason I gave it 4 stars is because I think the temperature for baking it was a little high, and as a result, the cake and the apples turned out a little dry. I would lower the temp to 375. The flavor is great and I loved the lemon zest and the shortcake-like cake layer. We ate a piece right out of the pan, and then later with vanilla ice cream on top, and then even later, with our coffee! Really good, thanks for the recipe.
