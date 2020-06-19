Best Lemon Sheet Cake with Lemon Glaze

This is my go-to sheet cake recipe whenever I am baking for a lot of people and when there are any kids involved. It is also our standard cake for any kid's birthday. Really easy to make and everybody loves it.

Recipe by diana

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Lemon Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a rimmed baking sheet with 1 tablespoon butter.

  • Combine 1 1/2 cups butter, sugar, and vanilla sugar in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add eggs one at a time and beat after each addition until well combined. Mix in flour and baking powder on low speed until well combined; mix in lemon zest.

  • Spread dough on the prepared baking sheet. Use a spatula as dough is very sticky.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until set, about 20 minutes. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Mix confectioner's sugar and lemon juice in a small bowl and brush glaze onto the cooled cake. Allow to dry, about 15 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Instead of glazing the cooled cake, you can mix 5 tablespoons lemon juice with 5 tablespoons confectioners' sugar, poke cake with a fork all over, and drizzle lemon syrup over the cake when you take it out of the oven.

This recipe is originally in metric - if you have a scale the measurements are 400 g unsalted butter, 400 g sugar, and 400 g flour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 35.5g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 78.3mg; sodium 83.9mg. Full Nutrition
