Best Lemon Sheet Cake with Lemon Glaze

This is my go-to sheet cake recipe whenever I am baking for a lot of people and when there are any kids involved. It is also our standard cake for any kid's birthday. Really easy to make and everybody loves it.
Cook's Note:
Instead of glazing the cooled cake, you can mix 5 tablespoons lemon juice with 5 tablespoons confectioners' sugar, poke cake with a fork all over, and drizzle lemon syrup over the cake when you take it out of the oven.
This recipe is originally in metric - if you have a scale the measurements are 400 g unsalted butter, 400 g sugar, and 400 g flour.
really quick and easy to make and whole family loved it. I make my own vanilla sugar by sticking used vanilla beans into a jar of sugar and after a couple of weeks the sugar has a great vanilla taste. you can leave the beans in for a long time, even scraped out beans still have a lot of flavor
I am confused by this recipe because the ingredients list calls for 1 ¾ cups unsalted butter and the instructions call for combining 1 1/2 cups butter, sugar, and vanilla sugar... what are we doing with the other 1/4 cup of butter?
I saved this recipe a long time ago and am just now getting around to making it. I have to admit, with only one 5-star review and one 2-star review, I was a little hesitant, but today was the day I jumped in and decided to go for it. A few changes -- I do not have vanilla sugar, so added two extra tsps. of sugar and in place of vanilla, added 1 tsp. of lemon oil (because I like tart desserts). I also sprayed the pan (I used a jelly roll pan) with non-stick spray rather than buttering. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. When I tasted the batter, it was a little bland and I realized that the recipe does not call for salt -- I think it's the missing ingredient. I added 1/2 tsp. of salt and was much happier with the taste of the batter. The batter was quite thick and goopy, but it leveled itself out in the 400-degree oven. The top of the cake did have a few little "warty" looking lumps, so when I make it again, I will sift the flour and baking powder together. It only took 17 minutes -- watch baking time. I doubled the glaze and glazed the cake while still warm (as an option), which made it very moist. I served with a dollop of whipped cream and raspberries. Not bad, but by the next day, they were dry and not nearly as tasty.
