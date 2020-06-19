Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken Casserole
A hearty, flavorful casserole. I use boneless, skinless chicken thighs to reduce fat but you could use thighs with skin and bone for extra flavor if you prefer.
A hearty, flavorful casserole. I use boneless, skinless chicken thighs to reduce fat but you could use thighs with skin and bone for extra flavor if you prefer.
Very good flavors, but be warned it's on the spicy side. I used only 3 chicken thighs, but would do more next time. I added about 2 cups of water to cover my chicken and it made for a very rich sauce. Served with rice and some sour cream.Read More
Very good flavors, but be warned it's on the spicy side. I used only 3 chicken thighs, but would do more next time. I added about 2 cups of water to cover my chicken and it made for a very rich sauce. Served with rice and some sour cream.
I liked it very much. I’m not into “spicy”, so I left out cayenne, but it still had a kick to it. Also- didn’t have shallots, so added extra onions. Served it with rice. Just a LOT of spices!!!!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections