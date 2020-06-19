Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken Casserole

A hearty, flavorful casserole. I use boneless, skinless chicken thighs to reduce fat but you could use thighs with skin and bone for extra flavor if you prefer.

Recipe by Cal-83

Ingredients

Spice Mix:

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and cook chicken thighs until browned on the outside, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a slow cooker.

  • Grind garlic granules, chili powder, ground cumin, paprika, pepper, sugar, mustard powder, coriander, oregano, thyme, cayenne, ginger, cumin seeds, and sea salt in a mortar and pestle to make the spice mix.

  • Sprinkle 1/2 the spice mix over the chicken and pour in enough water to cover. Add remaining spice mix, tomato puree, shallots, onion, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, and honey to the slow cooker.

  • Cover and cook on Low until flavors are well combined and chicken is no longer pink in the center, 6 to 8 hours

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
476 calories; protein 35.1g; carbohydrates 52.5g; fat 16g; cholesterol 102.6mg; sodium 696.8mg. Full Nutrition
