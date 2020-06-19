Slow Cooker Pork Chops with Caramelized Onions and Peas
Tender pork chops cooked in the slow cooker with caramelized onions, peas, and cider. Serve on a bed of mashed potatoes.
I used bone in center cut chop added in thyme and tarragon to the onions and it was very good. I would never suggest to use boneless they are notorious for coming out dry. Also, I checked mine with a thermometer after 5hours and they were done. Like ovens not all pots are the same. It is done when it reaches internal temp of 145.Read More
Sauce was very good but pork was dry. Will try again and cook for less time. I used one inch boneless pork chops.Read More
Its in the crockpot ill keep ya posted super easy so far.
I think the flavors of this recipe are nice but mild. I used a spiced apple cider instead of hard but feel the pork chops (used center cut bone in) needed to be seasoned with salt and pepper before browning. The chops were 1.5” thick and I was worried about them drying out as other’s did so checked the temp by the bone after 2 hours to find them 170 degrees. At 170, they were a little dry and overcooked for my preference. I guess cooking longer like written in the recipe could have produced a more tender, pulled pork like chop but I don’t know for sure. I rate this four stars for flavor acknowledging I didn’t cook as instructed but question the need to use a slow cooker at all. After carameling the onions I could have simply returned the chops to the pan with the peas and finished the meal much faster and with more control over the chop temp. I will definitely try this again cooking as written if I can find sacrificial chops on a great sale and revise this review accordingly.
It was excellent. To pair it with mashed potatoes was a good advice.
I put too many pork chops in the crock pot. They came out dry
I made it pretty much exactly as it says. The one change I did make, which I'm not sure if it's important, I used regular apple cider and not hard apple cider. I wasn't crazy about how the sauce tasted. As for the bone in center cut chops I used, the meat was falling off the bone but was a little dry. I would cook it for less time or use a meat thermometer.
I used bone in pork chops. They were super thin so I seared each side then slow cooked them in the Crock-Pot for about 2 to 2.5 hours. The pork was so tender. The gravy was super runny that was the only down side. Next time I will add more veggies and thicken up the gravy. But this was a big hit with my 3 year old!
Tender but not a lot of flavor
This was absolutely delicious! I will definitely make this again! I made no changes either! Yum, Yum Yum!!
This came out really good! I completely forgot to add the peas(I had them too??) I used bone in pork chops and they were fall off the bone good. I also took off a bit of time off from cooking because my slow cooker seems to cook bit "quick". Very tasty recipe,I will be using this again for sure.
