Slow Cooker Pork Chops with Caramelized Onions and Peas

Tender pork chops cooked in the slow cooker with caramelized onions, peas, and cider. Serve on a bed of mashed potatoes.

Recipe by Samantha's Supper

10 mins
8 hrs 22 mins
8 hrs 32 mins
2
2 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and cook pork chops until browned on all sides, 7 to 10 minutes. Transfer to the slow cooker.

  • Cook onions in the same skillet over medium-low heat until soft and browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Add garlic and sugar; cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes. Add cider and bring to a boil. Pour mixture over pork chops in the slow cooker.

  • Cook on Low until pork chops are tender, about 7 1/2 hours. Stir in peas; cook until tender, about 30 minutes more.

  • Transfer pork chops to a serving plate. Add butter to the sauce in the slow cooker; stir until melted. Pour sauce over pork chops.

Per Serving:
489 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 37.9g; fat 27g; cholesterol 53.5mg; sodium 186.2mg. Full Nutrition
