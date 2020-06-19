Slow Cooker Pork Chops with Caramelized Onions and Peas

I think the flavors of this recipe are nice but mild. I used a spiced apple cider instead of hard but feel the pork chops (used center cut bone in) needed to be seasoned with salt and pepper before browning. The chops were 1.5” thick and I was worried about them drying out as other’s did so checked the temp by the bone after 2 hours to find them 170 degrees. At 170, they were a little dry and overcooked for my preference. I guess cooking longer like written in the recipe could have produced a more tender, pulled pork like chop but I don’t know for sure. I rate this four stars for flavor acknowledging I didn’t cook as instructed but question the need to use a slow cooker at all. After carameling the onions I could have simply returned the chops to the pan with the peas and finished the meal much faster and with more control over the chop temp. I will definitely try this again cooking as written if I can find sacrificial chops on a great sale and revise this review accordingly.