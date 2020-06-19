Easy Coconut Sheet Cake

This is my go-to coconut sheet cake when I am entertaining a lot of people or I need to bring something for a potluck. It is made with buttermilk which makes it super moist and delicious and it is very easy to make. Depending on what I am making it for, I either cut it into little square bites or regular-sized coconut cake pieces.

Recipe by Tinkerbell

Recipe Summary

15 mins
30 mins
1 hr
1 hr 45 mins
20
20 servings
Ingredients

Sheet Cake:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C). Grease a large, rimmed baking sheet with butter.

  • Mix flour and baking powder in a bowl.

  • Beat 1 3/4 cups sugar and eggs in a large bowl with an electric mixer until well combined. Add flour mixture and buttermilk alternately in 3 or 4 batches, beating after each addition on low speed until well combined. Spread batter onto the prepared baking sheet, smoothing out with a spatula.

  • Mix coconut flakes with 1/2 cup sugar and sprinkle evenly over the batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until set and lightly browned, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven and immediately pour heavy cream all over the cake while cake is still hot. Cool completely for about 1 hour, then cut into squares or rectangles.

Tips

The original recipe is in metric - if you have a scale, measure out 500 g flour, 350 g sugar, and 500 ml buttermilk for the cake and 150 g coconut, 100 g sugar, and 400 ml cream for the topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 45.7g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 55.6mg; sodium 196.8mg. Full Nutrition
