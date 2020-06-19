Easy Coconut Sheet Cake

This is my go-to coconut sheet cake when I am entertaining a lot of people or I need to bring something for a potluck. It is made with buttermilk which makes it super moist and delicious and it is very easy to make. Depending on what I am making it for, I either cut it into little square bites or regular-sized coconut cake pieces.
Great cake! everybody loved is and baking time was right. I was surprised, too, at the low baking temperature, but cake came out great. Cake is fairly thin and light, so baked through great and if oven temperature is higher, the coconut would burn
