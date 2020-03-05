Vegan Apple Crisp

Rating: 5 stars

I had a bag of Granny Smiths that I wanted to use up and I wanted a simple recipe so I thought I'd try this one. I used 5 apples instead of 4 and used a rolled oat granola mixture in place of the oats. (I also drizzled a little maple syrup over the apples to keep them sweet!). Once combined, the topping was more like a batter and I spread it evenly over the apple mixture. When it was finished baking, it looked more like a pan of blonde brownies but the result was a delightful surprise! I drizzled it with a little whipped cream and it was absolutely delicious!! This is a keeper!! (I tried to upload a picture, but was told it did not have enough pixels! Sorry!)