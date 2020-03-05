Vegan Apple Crisp

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a vegan version of an easy family favorite. Always a hit, even with picky eaters. Especially nice with whipped cream, ice cream, or Tofutti®.

By Amaranth

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 8-inch crisp
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Spread apple slices into an 8-inch square pan.

  • Mix brown sugar, flour, margarine, oats, walnuts, and cinnamon together in a bowl. Sprinkle topping over the apples.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until topping is golden brown and apples are tender, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use quick oats instead of regular oats.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 10.3g; sodium 285.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/10/2021
Very good. I will make it again but will drastically reduce the sugar next time. Read More
Daniel
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2020
this slaps fr Read More
garnetflower
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2020
I had a bag of Granny Smiths that I wanted to use up and I wanted a simple recipe so I thought I'd try this one. I used 5 apples instead of 4 and used a rolled oat granola mixture in place of the oats. (I also drizzled a little maple syrup over the apples to keep them sweet!). Once combined, the topping was more like a batter and I spread it evenly over the apple mixture. When it was finished baking, it looked more like a pan of blonde brownies but the result was a delightful surprise! I drizzled it with a little whipped cream and it was absolutely delicious!! This is a keeper!! (I tried to upload a picture, but was told it did not have enough pixels! Sorry!) Read More
