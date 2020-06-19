Mexican Tres Leches Cake (Pastel de 3 Leches)

Pastel de 3 leches literally means 'cake made with three milks' in Spanish, and this classic Mexican cake is soaked in just that. Super moist and delicious, this cake is easy to make and will be the talk of your next party!

Recipe by mega

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Garnish:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter and flour a 9-inch springform pan.

  • Beat egg whites in a glass, metal, or ceramic bowl until foamy. Gradually add 1/4 cup sugar, continuing to beat until stiff peaks form. Clean beaters.

  • Beat egg yolks in a separate bowl until creamy. Add remaining 1/4 cup sugar and continue beating until pale yellow. Fold egg yolks into egg white mixture using a spatula. Sift in flour and carefully fold into the batter; mix in zest of 1 lime. Pour batter into the prepared springform pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges pull away from the sides of the pan, about 30 minutes. Turn off oven but keep cake in the closed oven for an additional 20 minutes.

  • Prepare the '3 milks' while cake is resting in the oven. Combine condensed milk, evaporated milk, 1 cup heavy cream, and amaretto liqueur in a blender; blend until well combined.

  • Remove the cake from the springform pan and and place on a serving plate. Pierce the cake several times across the top with a fork. Pour the '3 milks' mixture over the cake. Refrigerate cake until cool and milk mixture has soaked in, about 1 hour.

  • Beat 1 cup heavy cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Garnish the top of the cake with whipped cream, peach slices, and 1 teaspoon lime zest.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
545 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 59.3g; fat 28.9g; cholesterol 216.8mg; sodium 379.8mg. Full Nutrition
