Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 261.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.9g 18 %
carbohydrates: 26g 8 %
sugars: 25.5g
fat: 13.9g 21 %
saturated fat: 8.1g 40 %
cholesterol: 118.7mg 40 %
vitamin a iu: 516.8IU 10 %
niacin equivalents: 2mg 16 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 1.5mg 3 %
folate: 18.5mcg 5 %
calcium: 205mg 21 %
iron: 0.7mg 4 %
magnesium: 20.1mg 7 %
potassium: 271.9mg 8 %
sodium: 160.9mg 6 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 125.3
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
Original Mexican Flan Napolitano
