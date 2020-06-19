Halloween Chocolate Chip Cookies with Spiders

I love chocolate chip cookies, so when I was baking for Halloween I turned the chocolate chips into little spiders. I only drew 3 legs on each side, there wasn't room for 4, so my spiders were little 6-legged creatures.

Recipe by Becky Held

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine flour, baking soda, salt, and baking powder in a large bowl and stir with a fork to mix ingredients well.

  • Combine butter, white sugar, and brown sugar in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add eggs and vanilla extract and beat until smooth and fluffy. Add in flour mixture, 1 cup at a time, and mix in with a spatula until well incorporated. Fold in 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips until well combined.

  • Drop cookies onto ungreased baking sheets. Pour 1/2 cup chocolate chips into a bowl. Push about 3 to 4 chocolate chips onto each cookie, tip-side down, to make the spider bodies.

  • Bake in the the preheated oven until edges are golden, 10 to 15 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet for 1 minute before removing to a wire rack.

  • Melt remaining 1/2 cup chocolate in a microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl in 15-second intervals, stirring after each melting, 1 to 3 minutes. Spoon melted chocolate into a piping bag with a small tip and draw little legs on each side of the spider bodies to create spider legs.

Cook's Notes:

I ended up only drawing 3 legs on each side of the spider for lack of space - it works just as well. If you draw 4 legs on each side, the spiders look more like suns.

Instead of a piping bag, you can use a small plastic bag and cut a tiny hole in one of the corners.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 112mg. Full Nutrition
