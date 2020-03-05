Air Fryer Apple Dumplings

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I always thought apple dumplings would be some type of dumpling cooked in apple juice, turns out it is an apple cooked in pastry. Here is a recipe that worked for me.

By Launa

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 dumplings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an air fryer to 320 degrees F (180 degrees C). Line the air fryer basket with aluminum foil.

  • Mix sultanas and brown sugar together in a bowl.

  • Place a puff pastry sheet on a clean work surface. Put an apple on the pastry and fill the core with the sultana mixture. Fold the pastry around the apple so that it is fully covered. Repeat with remaining pastry, apple, and filling.

  • Place dumplings into the prepared basket and brush with melted butter.

  • Set timer for 25 minutes; cook dumplings until golden brown and the apples are soft.

Cook's Note:

These apples can also be cooked in the oven. Preheat the oven to 320 degrees F (180 degrees C) and cook for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 172.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2021
12.19.21 First, it just doesn’t get much easier than this to put a tasty, warm dessert on the table. Made only one substitution, and that was using Craisins® instead of sultanas (didn’t have any). I would love to see a little cinnamon in there somewhere, maybe adding it to the brown sugar mixture, and I also can see some cheese on the inside top as another variation. But I’m not complaining, we enjoyed this. I seriously had my doubts that this recipe would make the number of servings indicated, but that pastry does puff up. I scaled in half using only one apple, and it did make 4 servings. This is a good addition to my air fryer go-to’s. Laura, thanks for sharing your recipe. Read More
