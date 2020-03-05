Air Fryer Apple Dumplings

Rating: 5 stars

12.19.21 First, it just doesn’t get much easier than this to put a tasty, warm dessert on the table. Made only one substitution, and that was using Craisins® instead of sultanas (didn’t have any). I would love to see a little cinnamon in there somewhere, maybe adding it to the brown sugar mixture, and I also can see some cheese on the inside top as another variation. But I’m not complaining, we enjoyed this. I seriously had my doubts that this recipe would make the number of servings indicated, but that pastry does puff up. I scaled in half using only one apple, and it did make 4 servings. This is a good addition to my air fryer go-to’s. Laura, thanks for sharing your recipe.