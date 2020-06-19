Air-Fried Butter Cake

This is a basic butter cake; the trickiest bit was finding a cake tin to fit in the air fryer. I went with a ring tin, which works really well and makes it cook even quicker. Top with confectioners' sugar.
Really easy to make with a nice consistency, but it lacks some flavor. I made it three times, the first as written, and then once with added vanilla and once with almond extract. The latter was the better of the three attempts. Will continue to experiment with it.
Just got this out of the oven and I was very disappointed. I had my doubts while I was making it because the consistency was more like cookie dough in spite of adding 2 more tablespoons of milk.. It needs some tweeking; maybe another egg, I don't know. I added some Watkins butter flavor and vanilla because it didn't have any flavoring in the recipe and thought it would be bland. I cooked it in my AirFryer/Oven for the recommended time, but it came out gummy and I don't think it needs to cook longer. I love the idea so I will be experimenting.
It turned out ok. I added a teaspoon of vanilla since I saw no flavoring. While I do have a cake pan for my air fryer, I chose to divide the batter into 3 ramekins and cooked them about 10 minutes instead. They were very brown on top and not brown at all on the bottom. I flipped them out of the ramekins and cooked 5 more minutes to brown the bottoms. The insides were a little gummy. I think if I tweak the amount of time they are cooked , I may be able to get rid of the gumminess. I will be trying again.
I changed this up a bit. Used almond flou, and used 1/3 cups Stevia instead of suger (the hubby is diabetic). Made raspberry sauce with Stevie. Was as good as it looks! My grandson couldn't tell it was sugar-free.
The recipe calls for 1/4 c + 2 T sugar but then says "butter" with the same measurements. I figured it meant the sugar. I made it with almond milk since it was what I had on hand and added a touch of vanilla. It turned out nice and dense. Will make again.
The recipe calls for 1/4 c + 2 T sugar but then says "butter" with the same measurements. I figured it meant the sugar. I made it with almond milk since it was what I had on hand and added a touch of vanilla. It turned out nice and dense. Will make again.
Hmmm.... It didn't turn out the way a butter cake should. Texture and looks appeared more liked brownies, which made it interesting and unique. Would I use this recipe again for a cake? No. But if I wanted butter brownies, then yea, why not
