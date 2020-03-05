Air-Fried Banana Cake

Rating: 3.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Everyone loves a good banana cake; this is a scaled down version that makes a small cake ideal for the air fryer or for a single person.

By Launa

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat an air fryer to 320 degrees F (160 degrees C). Spray a small fluted tube pan with cooking spray.

  • Beat sugar and butter together together in a bowl using an electric mixer until creamy. Combine banana, egg, and honey in a separate bowl. Whisk banana mixture into butter mixture until smooth.

  • Sift flour, cinnamon, and salt into the combined banana-butter mixture. Mix batter until smooth. Transfer to the prepared pan; level the surface using the back of a spoon.

  • Place the cake pan in the air fryer basket. Slide the basket into the air fryer and set the timer for 30 minutes. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

Cook's Note:

If you don't have an air fryer, this recipe works well in a toaster oven or normal oven. Add 5 minutes to the cook time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 56.9g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 73.2mg; sodium 530.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

Missy
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2018
This recipe worked very well in the air fryer. The cake came out moist and fluffy. I would maybe omit the salt if you're using salted butter. It had just a touch too much salt after adding the pinch. We cooked this in an air fryer cake pan which was the perfect size.
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Debco
Rating: 3 stars
09/03/2019
I think this might have been a really good cake but it was overcooked at 30 minutes. Turned out very dry. Was the perfect size, however, had it not been so overbaked. Will try again and check after 20 minutes. Or I may just bake it my toaster oven.
Reviews:
Missy
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2018
This recipe worked very well in the air fryer. The cake came out moist and fluffy. I would maybe omit the salt if you're using salted butter. It had just a touch too much salt after adding the pinch. We cooked this in an air fryer cake pan which was the perfect size. Read More
Helpful
(2)
GraceOng
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2020
It works and it was successful first attempt for me It took longer around 35-40 min per loaf, and i decided to reduce the sugar. But it taste good! Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
cdcooper
Rating: 1 stars
10/21/2018
I noticed there was NO leveling agent (i.e.: baking soda). My cake was flat and took 45 min in air fryer and still gummy. I'm trying to like my fryer but this recipe isn't helping. Read More
ralphpthoresby
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2021
I made it as per the recipe but found the cinnamon a bit overpowering so the next time I made it i eliminated the cinnamon and it was delicious. Sorry no photo as it did not last that long. Read More
Debco
Rating: 3 stars
09/03/2019
I think this might have been a really good cake but it was overcooked at 30 minutes. Turned out very dry. Was the perfect size, however, had it not been so overbaked. Will try again and check after 20 minutes. Or I may just bake it my toaster oven. Read More
solidrock4me
Rating: 4 stars
03/06/2020
Love this quick little cake however for my air fryer I don’t cook it near as long so check it along the way and if it seems cooked way early, it is.... also I used the round air fryer pan that came with mine.... one other thing is that you have to be sure and use self rising flour... turns out good if you don’t over cook! Read More
