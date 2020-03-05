Air-Fried Banana Cake

1 of 7

Rating: 5 stars This recipe worked very well in the air fryer. The cake came out moist and fluffy. I would maybe omit the salt if you're using salted butter. It had just a touch too much salt after adding the pinch. We cooked this in an air fryer cake pan which was the perfect size. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars It works and it was successful first attempt for me It took longer around 35-40 min per loaf, and i decided to reduce the sugar. But it taste good! Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (1)

Rating: 1 stars I noticed there was NO leveling agent (i.e.: baking soda). My cake was flat and took 45 min in air fryer and still gummy. I'm trying to like my fryer but this recipe isn't helping.

Rating: 5 stars I made it as per the recipe but found the cinnamon a bit overpowering so the next time I made it i eliminated the cinnamon and it was delicious. Sorry no photo as it did not last that long.

Rating: 3 stars I think this might have been a really good cake but it was overcooked at 30 minutes. Turned out very dry. Was the perfect size, however, had it not been so overbaked. Will try again and check after 20 minutes. Or I may just bake it my toaster oven.