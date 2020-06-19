Air-Fried Cinnamon and Sugar Doughnuts

I love hot cinnamon doughnuts, but don't like or have all the oil to make the recipes. This version uses an air fryer. By using less oil, I can use tastier oil, thus my choice is butter. Serve and eat hot. Like traditional doughnuts they are much better hot than cold.
We really like this recipe. I have a Nuwave air oven and it worked just as well as the air fryer works. I did not make holes in the donuts so they were more like very tasty biscuits. I do not have any notion that these are supposed to be like cake donuts. The dough is not like a cake batter would be. We thought they were super and I will definitely be making these again.
I followed the recipe very closely, but the results were somewhat disappointing. Not reminiscent of any cake donut I've ever eaten. I don't think I will be making this again, but thanks for posting your recipe. Perhaps it will work for others.
Maybe the best donuts we’ve ever eaten! I’m so glad I didn’t let the negative reviews deter us... the texture, the flavor... so ridiculously delicious. Saving this to make for special occasions, we loved these so much!!! Thank you for the incredible recipe!
I felt with all the negative reviews I needed to post my review. I agree with the woman who said she was glad she tried it despite the negative reviews. This is a very easy recipe, which is good because I am an air fryer newbie! I went into making this recipe knowing that because they are air fried, they will not be the same as deep fried. They definitely have a cookie texture but they are very tasty! And my husband loved them! I did use much more butter and sugar/cinnamon mixture, as I dipped the fried donuts into the butter rather than brushing, and I wanted them well coated. I am posting my photo as well.
we followed the recipe as close as possible but the dough was too sticky to use properly so we had to add about a cup and a half of flour, if not more. it was still a bit too sticky to work with even with all of the added flour. they came out more like dense biscuits then donuts and were all-around disappointing. we will not be using this recipe again, hopefully we can find a working recipe for actual air-fried donuts and not biscuits shaped like donuts.
The dough was very crumbly so we added a few Tbsp of milk. Maybe we didn’t let it chill long enough. Agree with another review that the texture was more like a scone, but I love scones, too! Great, easy donut recipe for the air fryer when you don’t have yeast on hand.
If you’re looking for an air fryer donut recipe to try, keep looking. These are NOTHING like a donut, so I was really disappointed. I was excited to serve warm donuts to my family. Instead, these are more like a hard biscuit or scone. They tasted ok, but don’t make this recipe if you want donuts.
THESE ARE NOT DOUGHNUTS!! With that said, they were delicious. We are now calling them Sconuts. The texture and flavor is much more like a scone, but with the shape of a donut. They did not rise much at all, and weren’t even close to a cake donut which I was expecting. The reviews wouldn’t load on my phone prior to making them, but I decided to go ahead and try. I’m glad I did, we enjoyed them, and will probably make them again, but definitely not when we want donuts.
