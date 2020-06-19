Air-Fried Cinnamon and Sugar Doughnuts

I love hot cinnamon doughnuts, but don't like or have all the oil to make the recipes. This version uses an air fryer. By using less oil, I can use tastier oil, thus my choice is butter. Serve and eat hot. Like traditional doughnuts they are much better hot than cold.

Recipe by MumAndMe

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
16 mins
total:
41 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 doughnuts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Press 1/2 cup white sugar and butter together in a bowl until crumbly. Add egg yolks and stir until well combined.

  • Sift flour, baking powder, and salt into a separate bowl. Place 1/3 of the flour mixture and 1/2 the sour cream into the sugar-egg mixture; stir until combined. Mix in the remaining flour and sour cream. Refrigerate dough until ready to use.

  • Mix 1/3 cup sugar and cinnamon together in a bowl.

  • Roll dough out onto a lightly floured work surface to 1/2-inch thick. Cut 9 large circles in the dough; cut a small circle out of the center of each large circle to create doughnut shapes.

  • Preheat an air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Brush 1/2 of the melted butter over both sides of the doughnuts.

  • Place 1/2 doughnuts into the basket of the air fryer; cook for 8 minutes. Paint cooked donuts with the remaining melted butter and immediately dip into the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Repeat with the remaining doughnuts.

Cook's Note:

Cook time may vary by the strength and capacity of your air fryer; check and adjust accordingly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 43.5g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 66.4mg; sodium 389.7mg. Full Nutrition
