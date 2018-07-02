Crumbed Chicken Tenderloins (Air Fried)

These beat chicken nuggets any day and the recipe is so simple. I tend to use chicken tenderloins but you can use sliced chicken breasts if easier.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
27 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 tenderloins
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat an air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Whisk egg in a small bowl.

  • Mix bread crumbs and oil together in a second bowl until mixture becomes loose and crumbly.

  • Dip each chicken tenderloin into the bowl of egg; shake off any residual egg. Dip chicken into the crumb mixture, making sure it is evenly and fully covered. Lay chicken tenderloins into the basket of the air fryer. Cook until no longer pink in the center, about 12 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

You can substitute butter for the vegetable oil if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 26.2g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 109mg; sodium 170.7mg. Full Nutrition
