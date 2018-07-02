Crumbed Chicken Tenderloins (Air Fried)

I made this several times already and loved it each and every time! I initially made it as written...delicious, crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside! I have since tried a variety of other versions by adding a splash of milk and a few squirts of brown mustard to the egg and letting it marinade overnight, adding onion and garlic powder, salt, pepper and paprika to the breadcrumbs (I always use Panko) and added 1/2 packet ranch salad dressing mix to the breadcrumbs. Please note, I did not add all these ingredients at the same time but mixed and matched in order to try new flavors and every version was delicious! What I especially liked about this recipe is the methodology using oil saturated breadcrumbs on the chicken. This produced excellent results, imho, in the air fryer and as a previous reviewer stated, I’ll never bread chicken (or fish for that matter) any other way. Can’t wait to try this recipe with cod, halibut, etc! I wish I could give this recipe more stars!