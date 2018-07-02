Crumbed Chicken Tenderloins (Air Fried)

Made exactly as written using Panko breadcrumbs and these were perfect as written. Plan on 20 minutes for your airfryer to preheat and do not over fill your basket. The chicken pieces should not be touching each other if you want that crispness on all sides.
I have not tried this exact recipe, but I've done chicken in my air fryer for over a year, nuggets, strips, whole pieces, wings, with various coatings, sauces, and even plain. . I read this recipe in the special chicken issue earlier today, and noted the comment from a reviewer stating that you should preheat your air fryer for 20 minutes. I just received my copy of America's Test Kitchen "Air Fryer Perfection" and they tested whether or not you should preheat your air fryer. One of the virtues of air fryers is that they come up to heat very rapidly, within a minute or two. ATK did not think preheating was necessary and neither do I. It wastes time and electricity. Turning and rotating the food halfway through cooking, or shaking the basket, will insure that all sides are crispy. Also, she was right about not overloading the basket.
This was delicious! I’ve never mixed panko with oil before, and I’ll never bread chicken any other way from now on. I used Italian-style panko and cut 3 chicken cutlets into strips for the hubby. I prefer chicken thighs, so I kept those whole (boneless). Breaded all of it using this method (had to double the breading mixture for that much), and cooked in batches for 15mins each (2 batches). No flipping needed, and it was crispy, crunchy goodness! Thanks for sharing!
With a few tweaks this has became a staple weeknight meal in my house. I mix the egg with dijon mustard and spices and leave the chicken in it for 30 minutes to marinate. Then I dip and coat in the breadcrumbs. The breadcrumbs mixed with the oil is something I had never done before but it is a game changer! Again I usually had a touch of seasoning to the breadcrumbs but overall this is a solid base recipe.
Great! Cut up 3 chicken breast into thin strips , Coated in mixture of seasoned garlic and herb bread and panko crumbs. Added cayenne and garlic powder to crumbs. Used 3 beaten eggs and didn't preheat airfryer. That was a mistake because it took longer for first batch. I set at 370 degrees for approx. 12 minutes. Served with homemade buffalo sauce. My family loved them. Great crispiness and flavor.
Perfect! First air fryer recipe used and it was a hit with me and my husband! For my personal preferences I added onion powder, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper. This time I will use a full cup of crumbs since I like the extra crunch. Thank you for sharing! (Not in recipe-but in every air fryer you should always flip your food at the halfway mark)
Turned out crispy, brown and delicious. I seasoned the strips first with my personal Trinity (Lawry's,Onion Powder & Black Pepper) then coated them in my Progresso Garlic & Herb bread crumbs. Ummmm good!!!!
This turned out great! I did a double batch, whisked in some honey mustard and pepper with the eggs, and used lemon flavoured olive oil with Panko crumbs. I did 3 tenders in the basket at a time for 10min on 180C after preheat, so it took a bit of time to cook them all. Will do again!
I used Italian bread crumbs and dipped the tenders in the egg mixture again and then into panko bread crumbs. I added some salt but next time additional spices should be added. Good recipe and crispy tenders! Thanks for sharing.
7.1.18 I had concerns about the lack of seasoning in this recipe, so I did use Italian-flavored panko breadcrumbs and substituted part of the vegetable oil with sesame oil. Ended up still needing more seasoning, so in the future, I’ll be adding more spices to the breadcrumb mixture. Super quick and easy to make, and they cooked up beautifully. I served these tenderloins with Summer Corn Salad and Quick And Easy Pierogies both (recipes on this site) last night, but I think they’d be perfect for a good old chicken sandwich on a toasted butter bun…next time!
I decided this weekend would be a Chicken and Waffles Sunday. I used this recipe for the chicken...it was extremely juicy and full of taste. The only adaptations that I did was after patting dry, I dipped in flour before the egg to help the egg and bread crumbs to stick to the chicken. I added a pinch of salt to the flour to help season!!! It was supper yummy!!!!
Excellent method that gave crispy, crunchy, tender chicken tenders. I had a 1.3 pound package of 6 tenders and found that I needed about 1 cup of panko crumbs which I mixed with 2 Tbsp olive oil. I also added some paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper to the crumbs before mixing in the oil. Next time I'll try some cayenne, because we like hot chicken. I cooked at 360 for about 22 minutes, flipping halfway through. I served with a copycat sauce made of mayo, mustard, bbq sauce and honey. My husband said they were as good as you get in a restaurant.
Maryscookin
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2019
So easy and yummy! I sliced 2 chicken breasts into 8 pieces. I would have used Panko crumbs, but didn't have any on hand, so I used Italian seasoned bread crumbs. I did add some seasoning to the egg (salt, pepper, & some Cajun seasoning), to give a bit of flavor. I served with some roasted potatoes and "green fries." Hubby dipped chicken in BBQ sauce, I used Comeback sauce. I will make these again!
This is a very easy and great tasting recipe as it is and there is no need to add spices to the breading. I also use Sliced Chicken Breast and it turns out great. One could dip in their favorite dipping sauce, but can eat as is. Enjoy!
I just got an air fryer for Christmas, so this was my first time using it. I made the recipe according to the directions and it came out perfect. Next time I may add a few seasonings to the bread crumbs just to jazz it up, but it is fine without it too.
I followed the recipe exactly I even fried them longer.. I did 12 minutes on each side. They still had a “slimy” texture inside...so weird. Anyone else have this issue? Is there something I am missing?
Excellent method. I will add some spices to the bread crumbs next time, though. I cut the tenders in two pieces to be easier to handle by kids. I also turned them over half-way through the twelve minutes even though I think they would have been cooked well seeing that the basket is open. Thank you for the recipe.
Really good. Been trying to eat healthier and use my air fryer. The chicken was moist and the breading stayed on the chicken. Next time I will add some seasoning and play with an excellent base recipe.
Chicken was very juicy and tender. Bread crumbs on the outside lack a bit of the pan-seared flavor, but that's because it's not sitting in oil for ten minutes. I did extend the cooking time from 12 minutes to 16-18 minutes. The first one I pulled out after 12 made me wonder if it wasn't quite done yet; that could vary depending on the machine.
The cook time and/or temperature left the chicken tenders undercooked in the middle and not at all browned on the outside. I continued cooking them on the broil setting to get any amount of browning, and even then it was underwhelming. When it was all done, the chicken was oily and bland. Full Disclosure: I'm brand new at using the air fryer, so maybe it was user error. I'll give this recipe a few more tries with a few changes to the temp & cook time and seasonings to see if I can dial it in. The first attempt was not good.
I made this several times already and loved it each and every time! I initially made it as written...delicious, crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside! I have since tried a variety of other versions by adding a splash of milk and a few squirts of brown mustard to the egg and letting it marinade overnight, adding onion and garlic powder, salt, pepper and paprika to the breadcrumbs (I always use Panko) and added 1/2 packet ranch salad dressing mix to the breadcrumbs. Please note, I did not add all these ingredients at the same time but mixed and matched in order to try new flavors and every version was delicious! What I especially liked about this recipe is the methodology using oil saturated breadcrumbs on the chicken. This produced excellent results, imho, in the air fryer and as a previous reviewer stated, I’ll never bread chicken (or fish for that matter) any other way. Can’t wait to try this recipe with cod, halibut, etc! I wish I could give this recipe more stars!
I was looking for a healthier chicken parm recipe. I came across this recipe. I tripled the bread crumb and oil mix. I used 6 thin sliced breasts. Cooked two at a time. Cut the time to 9 minutes. Put in a baking dish topped with sauce and sliced mozzarella cheese. Baked until warm and cheese melted. Best chicken parm I’ve ever made. No frying. I wish I could give this 10 stars.
Ended up doubling the recipe and adding a little bit of pepper to the egg along with some pickle brine for a change of pace. Added a pinch of kosher salt to the bread crumbs. As I was working I ran out of crumbs so it took another half cup. Kids loved it! Thumbs up across the board Also, the first time I actually got to try out my instant pot air fryer oven, seemed to work great, though it took longer then expected with 2 pans
Excellent! We don't use oil or butter that much, wife is on Keto Diet, but we like to substitute crumbled fried hot pork rinds as a breading - works on anything, more for flavor vs. crispness. Did the eggs in heavy cream (better than milk) to coat the tenders then double-dipped into the breading. Top rack at 400 degrees 5 min./side. Perfectly done, moist & flavorful. Not a lot of crisp, (breadcrumbs or batter is better for this) but plenty of YUM.
I used panko breadcrumbs and whiiile it wasn't terrible, I think I'll used flavored breadcrumbs the next time. I'm a total novice with the air fryer so didn't quite know what to expect. I did marinate the tenders in italian dressing. The cook time only took about 6 minutes at 350°, and they were very crispy and delicious! I'll try again!
I made this (Power Air Fryer elite). I followed the recipe exact (I used garlic and herb bread crumbs). My air fryer doesn’t require pre-heating, so done in 12 minutes. Cooked to perfection. My daughter gave it 2 thumbs up and a “really really good”.
Turned out good. I used garlic and herb breadcrumbs, and fried 8 of them in a single layer in the basket. Preheating too about 2 minutes and they were cooked thorough in about 10. I will be making these again but with Panko.
I am NO kind of chef or even, really, a cook! This was so easy and as I am new to air fryers I was a bit nervous. My husband is not one for lots of seasonings so these 3 ingredients for the coating were just right. I did preheat the air fryer for 20 minutes. Instead of 12 minutes I selected 15 minutes and had no trouble flipping them halfway through. He isn't really fussy just...specific. He LIKES 'em! I served them up with a big bowl of mashed potatoes with lots of butter and a bowl of sweet peas.
So simple and so friggin good !! I would give it a 6 if I could. Like others, I agree with adding a wee bit of oil is the route to go. Anytime I use panko crumbs moving forward I will be adding some. I did preheat the fryer as the manufacturer of our Ninja suggests for 2-3 minutes. 20 minutes is crazy lol ! Took only 8 minutes at 360 to be done golden brown from start to finish. I flipped them over at the halfway point so they would be more evenly browned and crisp. Add some spice(s) you like in the breading. I used Garlic powder and herbed sea salt. I did some frozen french fries after and hooded the chicken with aluminum foil to keep it warm until they were done. Dipped them in honey. Its a beauty !
I have tried so many recipes... they never came out. I saw this and thought it would be another fluke, but I was so wrong. My children fought over the last tender. The only thing I did different was add seasoning into the egg and used italian seasoned bread crumbs. This is a winner!
I cut chicken breasts into strips, dipped them in the beaten egg, then put them into a plastic bag with Panko bread crumbs, seasoned salt, pepper and a little bit of smoked paprika. They turned out really well - even our 7 year old picky-eater grandson gave them a thumbs up!
super easy and crunchy. you can add any type of seasoning to the bread crumbs to customize. tonight I added creole seasoning. turned out awesome!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2019
Super easy to prepare. Just needed to add seasonings to the bread crumb mix to make it extra flavorful. 350 for 12 minutes flipping at 6 minutes. They came out crispy and Juicy. Much better than the stuff the pass off as chicken at the fast food drive-thru.
