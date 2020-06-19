Chocolate Cake in an Air Fryer

This is a chocolate cake I make in my air fryer, I like to use a ring tin as it makes the cooking time even shorter, perfect for a couple or small family. Top with icing sugar.

Recipe by Launa

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 small cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an air fryer to 320 degrees F (160 degrees C). Spray a small fluted tube pan with cooking spray.

  • Beat sugar and butter together in a bowl using an electric mixer until light and creamy. Add egg and jam; mix until combined. Sift in flour, cocoa powder, and salt; mix thoroughly. Pour batter into the prepared pan. Level the surface of the batter with the back of a spoon.

  • Place pan in the air fryer basket. Cook until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out cleanly, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 25.5g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 73.2mg; sodium 130.3mg. Full Nutrition
