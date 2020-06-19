Chocolate Cake in an Air Fryer
This is a chocolate cake I make in my air fryer, I like to use a ring tin as it makes the cooking time even shorter, perfect for a couple or small family. Top with icing sugar.
It's delicious but it barely rose, if at all! It's 1 inch high!
It is awesome just changed up the jam for strawberry no apricot. Followed the directions perfect. 15 min that’s it
Made it today. It’s a good guideline but needs baking powder/baking soda. I added about 1/2 tsp.
It sadly cracked when I removed the pan (possibly too hot still).
It’s also a really REALLY small cake. Use a 5-6” cake pan or fill 2-3 muffin tins (silicone).
