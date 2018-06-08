Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits

No trips to Red Lobster are needed to enjoy their famous cheddar biscuits. Instead, you can make delicious copycat Red Lobster biscuits from the comfort of your own home with this simple recipe.

Want to know the best part? It only takes 25 minutes to have these cheesy biscuits ready to serve!

Red Lobster Biscuits Ingredients

Flour

All-purpose flour will work best for these biscuits.

Cheese

A cup of shredded Cheddar is the key to making these biscuits extra flavorful and cheesy.

Milk

Milk will moisten the dough.

Egg

The egg will bind your ingredients together.

Butter

Butter goes into the dough and is the main ingredient in the topping.

Baking Powder

Baking powder will help the dough rise without yeast.

Spices and Seasonings

This recipe calls for salt and garlic powder in the dough, plus optional garlic powder and parsley in the butter topping.

How to Make Red Lobster Biscuits

Making copycat Red Lobster biscuits from scratch is actually quite easy. You'll find the full recipe below, but here's a brief overview of what you can expect:

Make the Dough

In one bowl, combine the dry ingredients. In another bowl, combine the wet ingredients. Then add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and lightly mix. The mixture is meant to be chunky — so be careful not to overmix.

Bake

Drop the dough onto a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes.

Make the Butter Topping

Melt the butter and stir in garlic powder and parsley (if you're using it). Then brush the butter topping onto each biscuit. Bake for another 5 minutes, until the biscuits are golden brown.

How to Reheat Red Lobster Biscuits

There are a few simple ways to reheat Red Lobster biscuits:

Oven

The easiest way is to reheat the biscuits in a 350 degree F oven until warmed through.

Air Fryer

Reheat Red Lobster biscuits in a 350 degree F air fryer for 5 minutes, until warmed through.

Toaster Oven

Reheat biscuits in a 350 degree F toaster oven for about 7 minutes, until warmed through. The toaster oven will keep the biscuits crispy on the outside, but fluffy on the inside.

Microwave

Wrap each biscuit with a damp paper towel, then microwave in 10-15 second intervals, until warmed through.

How to Store Red Lobster Biscuits

Store Red Lobster biscuits in an airtight container at room temperature for three days or in the fridge for five days.

How to Freeze Red Lobster Biscuits

Store completely cooled Red Lobster biscuits in an airtight container or zip-top freezer bag. Freeze for up to three months. Thaw in the fridge overnight, and reheat using your preferred method.

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"Delicious! So easy to make and they turn out perfectly every time, way better than the ones Red Lobster serves. Be sure you add a sprinkle of garlic powder to the melted butter, it adds that extra something. I sprinkle mine with Italian seasoning before putting back in the oven," raves stephanieg93.

"These were very simple to make and absolutely delicious! All 4 of my young children loved them and so did my husband—-a win!—-just out of personal Maryland preference I brushed the top with butter and old bay," according to Genevieve Acker.

"Absolutely delicious and turned out great! These taste very much like the original and are so flaky and fluffy! I will be definitely making these again, a savory treat for the whole family," says littlechef.