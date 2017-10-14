Basic Keto Cheese Crisps
Delicious ketogenic snack.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can substitute Cheddar cheese with mozzarella, Asiago, or Parmesan cheese.
Delicious ketogenic snack.
You can substitute Cheddar cheese with mozzarella, Asiago, or Parmesan cheese.
I have been looking for a snack that fits with my Keto Diet... Found It! Cheese Snacks of just a few Oz. are expensive! Sure they are made with "Just Cheese" and "Artisan" Cheeses to boot, but the price is like Prime Rib Expensive! I made one change, since I used hard/block cheese, I cut slices, then halved those, then thirded those.. so a tiny rectangle about 3/4"X 1" , it made tiny crisps, but that makes it more like a snack, and less like a meal. I cooked them @ 400*f for 8.5 min. any longer and they got a twinge of over doneness taste to them... any less and the centers were slightly chewy. I also experimented with seasonings, like Cheddar and Taco Seasoning, Mozzarella and Italian Spice, Pepper Jack Cheese(by itself), and Jack and Ranch Dressing seasoning. All were great, and only took a bit of tweaking with amounts of spice, and time in the oven. It was a fun day. With loads of snacks to show for my time!! Equivalent amount of Store Bought snacks would have been prohibitively expensive! And I had FUN! You just can't buy that kind of feeling of accomplishment. BERead More
These are great, especially if you love eating cheese and parchment paper bc it is impossible to peel off. Personally I'm not much of a parchment paper snacker, I'll get my fiber elswhere.Read More
I have been looking for a snack that fits with my Keto Diet... Found It! Cheese Snacks of just a few Oz. are expensive! Sure they are made with "Just Cheese" and "Artisan" Cheeses to boot, but the price is like Prime Rib Expensive! I made one change, since I used hard/block cheese, I cut slices, then halved those, then thirded those.. so a tiny rectangle about 3/4"X 1" , it made tiny crisps, but that makes it more like a snack, and less like a meal. I cooked them @ 400*f for 8.5 min. any longer and they got a twinge of over doneness taste to them... any less and the centers were slightly chewy. I also experimented with seasonings, like Cheddar and Taco Seasoning, Mozzarella and Italian Spice, Pepper Jack Cheese(by itself), and Jack and Ranch Dressing seasoning. All were great, and only took a bit of tweaking with amounts of spice, and time in the oven. It was a fun day. With loads of snacks to show for my time!! Equivalent amount of Store Bought snacks would have been prohibitively expensive! And I had FUN! You just can't buy that kind of feeling of accomplishment. BE
Perfect little snack. This recipe is more technique than recipe, but it works very well. Some tips: -Use a 24 cup muffin tin to make perfect little chips. No need to use paper if it's nonstick, or use cupcake liners. -WEIGH the cheese, then divide by 24. Now you have even portions that cook at roughly the same time. Put a little potion cup on the scale, tier it out, then add the correct weight of cheese. -Cook only ONE cheese at a time per pan. I found that some cheeses (harder more aged) cooked faster, while others (the mozzarella especially) took longer. Mixed pans make it impossible to time things. -Drain on paper towel. Yes, they will be soft when you turn them out, but the added fat absorption will make them crispy and a bit less caloric. -Eat them soon. From past experiences with the microwave technique, I know these will only last a few days before the cheese gets 'funky' when stored at room temp. I'm not sure why, but it tends to go off fast. You could refrigerate or freeze them, but they get chewy. If that's what you're going for, have at it.
Yum! I used this recipe as a basic method for making cheese crisps but, I varied the ingredient and experimented with a few different combinations. My favorites were cheddar and thin jalapeño slices, mozzarella with minced Canadian Bacon (Just add minced pineapple and it would taste like Hawaiian pizza.), mozzarella and Parmesan with minced garlic (amazing!)
These came out great. Let them get brown over most of the cheese before you pull them like it says or the cheese won’t be crispy. I added salt right after I pulled them out to give them just a bit extra flavor. I would definitely recommend this for someone on Keto who is craving chips!!
I make this with Cabot Vermont Sharp Cheddar. The flavor is most excellent. If you cook them till just the edges are brown. If you overcook, they are not dippable- they break.
I enjoy the store bought cheese crisps but they can be crazy expensive! These are so quick and easy to make, not to mention - a perfect snack option for those following a keto diet. I used a non-stick mini muffin pan. I noticed less is more and you really only want to put a pinch of cheese in each - no need to spray if it's a non-stick pan! Grease pooled on the top of each and I gently dumped it onto a paper towel (the crisps stayed put!) I gave it a few minutes to cool, took a spoon and pressed the edge of each and they popped right out! I put them on a paper towel to absorb a little more grease and tried to keep myself from eating them quicker than I could make them! I used a small block of sharp cheddar, grated it and that's what I used - cheap and delicious!!
These are super easy and super tasty. I make these to go with burgers instead of fries now, they work perfect! I like adding a little seasoning to them just as they come out of the oven.. ranch seasoning happens to be my favorite! YUM!
Been using Asiago Cheese. I cut it in thin slices and watch it closely. 7 to 10 mins at 400 f. Make sure it's not too thick or pieces get too chewy. I usually make a larger batch and keep it in a plastic airtight container. Great Keto snack.
You can make these in the microwave too. I just put little piles on a paper plate a couple of inches apart because they spread a lot. Watch closely. If not done, you can put them back in. So many variations in flavors and additions, just a fun treat. They do shed a lot of grease so I put them on paper towels to absorb it. Great cheese snack, less fat.
Basic instructions for making cheese crisps and can be used with any cheese. Mine were parmesan. DO make small cheese piles and DO wait until almost all cheese is lightly browned. I made mine large and pulled them too soon: they were still tasty but very chewy.
Instead of baking in the Ben I could them in stove top griddle. Easier way to manage the cook time, and I could flip them over. Love these! Thanks for the inspiration !
I have been making keto cheese chips for a while now, and what plagued me was how to keep them crisp past one or two days. Due to a happy accident I just discovered, (discovered being an over statement cause im sure someone else has done it), a solution to keeping your cheese chips crisp over time. Mine lasted 3 weeks and were as crisp as the day I made them. The secret is to use a glass baking dish, no foil or parchment, but lightly oil the bottom with your oil of choice; I use olive oil. 400 degrees like normal for 10 min depending on the thickness. My glass pan holds 8 medium size chips. The problem you have to look out for is that in my glasse pan the cheese doesn't brown so if you leave it in the oven too long beacuse you don't see it browning it will have a burnt taste.... but still crispy. Hope this helps make your experience much tastier.
I've been making these for several years. You can go bigger and make taco shells in exactly the same way, just fold them into taco shapes (over a wooden spoon handle or something similar) before they cool. Note: This recipe also works in the microwave. Depending on your microwave, it takes about 2 minutes to do a platter. But you do need to put baking paper on the microwave turntable first, otherwise they'll stick.
I have made this and it's yummy. it wasn't "invented" for low-carb diets, though. It's been made in northeastern Italy for centuries and is called frico.
These are great, especially if you love eating cheese and parchment paper bc it is impossible to peel off. Personally I'm not much of a parchment paper snacker, I'll get my fiber elswhere.
These are so good! I sprinkled oregano and garlic powder on them and my house smells like pizza! I will definitely make again!
Seems like this should have been an easy one buuuuut, leave it to me to screw it up. Lol The never got crispy even after cooling. I used sharp cheddar FYI.
Good. 24 heaps is 2 tsp each
I just made these and they smell heavenly. Nice to know I could eat the whole two pans on keto and be fine with the diet. But of course I would not do that.
YUM!
Love these. We add lots of different seasonings, garlic, season salt, pepper and/or pepper flakes
I sprinkled lil italian seasoning on top!!
Yummy snack that is super easy to make, and is ready in about 15 minutes! I will definitely make these again, and will probably make them weekly!
Delicious! I added some bacon bits and a jalapeno to each!
So so good! You can leave in longer if you want them crispier or less if you want softer. Made in a muffin tin so I wouldn't waste parchment paper and they peeled out easily enough with a spoon!
Great idea love to snack on these while watching tv. Thank you for sharing this easy recipe!
Easy Peasy....but 7minutes for Parmesan and all the way to 8 mins for cheddar. I will make these again!
Me n my family even the grandkids luved it
I used Parmesan cheese instead of cheddar, they were really good!
Super easy! Silicon mat worked great for making this. I also tried making this with a fresh 3 cheese blend... mmmmm!
They came out great very crispy and tasty!
Baked them for only 6 min. Will do 7 next time. Used sharp cheddar, mozzarella and provolone mix, then made a 3 tray of a mix of the 2 cheeses. Turned out very nice.
Made this and I had to make two batches.. one with bacon and the other without looooove
I've made this plenty of times in the last few yrs. I add seasoning before baking. I've used (oil dipping spice mixes) or I'll add a jalapeno
I made them with imported parmesan cheese. Also sprinkled granulated garlic and black pepper on them. Soooo tasty and much cheaper then the store bought !! Definitely going to try it with a variety of other cheeses.
What's not to like? It's crispy cheese!!
Very simple and delicious. I used a Mexican grated cheese mix rather than cheddar, but almost any firm cheese would work I think. My wife and I broke it into pieces and used it as a garnish on a green salad.
Delicious cheese crisps. Great for dipping and snacking. I use my silpat liners for these and they turn out great and crispy. I like to use a combo of multiple cheeses together also with a little italian seasoning sprinkled on top.
Easy keto snack when you "need" something crispy. Very easy to make.
Just made these, right out of the oven. Delicious and so easy. I plan to serve them with guacamole and salsa. Mine turned out crispy yet with a slight chewiness, which I actually like. Other chefs might want a crispier crisp. For this recipe I suggest using a finer grated cheddar as opposed to a large grate.
Love , I sprinkled them with " bagel not included" seasoning before I put them in the oven and they were amazing
These were good but i ate too many of them and got a horrible stomach ache.
I liked it but next time I’ll reduce the cook time. They didn’t look done at 5 minutes so I let them go 2 more. Next time I’ll stay with 5. I’m also going to be trying other cheese besides sharp cheddar. Not a fan.
I used it for a taco shell
Really liked them... Thank you for sharing
I love these cheese crisps! Not only is it a great Keto snack for myself but my 10yr old daughter enjoys them as well. I can't wait to experiment with different types of cheese and seasonings.
used 3 slices of sharp cheddar, and 3 slices pepper jack (both cut into 6 equal sizes) cooked at 400 for 5 minutes
Perfect just the way it’s written Thank you
Really good! I used a mixture of shredded parmesan and mozzarella
really satisfies !!!!
Yum!
You can also do this with thin slices of cheese! I buy Swiss sandwich slices, quarter them and bake for 7 min. I sprinkle some herbs or spices in too, too! Rosemary and a pinch of sea salt, chili powder or smoked paprika...the variations are endless!
I've been trying to figure out how to make these for years. The best part of scrambled eggs with cheese are those little areas where the cheese gets toasted into little crisps, but trying to make them directly in the frying pan never worked out. Baking and parchment paper is this answer ! One note - the dryer the cheese (such as Parmesan), the less you need to bake them.
It came out great. Just make sure that you set the time and allow time to cool.
Loved it. Made mine in 1 cup muffin tin and they came out perfectly round. Added tuscan herbs when I took out of the oven.
I used shredded Mexican style blend cheese, and they turned out great!
these are super easy to make and taste great. definitely the crunch I've been missing.
I used cheese cubes and cut them in half and i baked them to they were brown and took them out. Came out awesome!!!
Someone said it was more technique than recipe, that’s true. I made them mainly for my husband. He’s doing Keto, and I thought he’d like these cheesy bits of goodness. I
I mixed all the open packages of cheese in the refrigerator! Yummu!!!!
Easy AND tasty! Great keto treat!
I had to make bigger ones since my oven is apartment size. I baked them for almost 10 minutes. I made 9 ea. with Parmesan cheese. Delish!!!!!
followed recipe. worked perfectly. came right off the parchment paper. thanks!
Made first batch as recipe stated. They are wonderful. Now I am playing with flavors! Great recipe.
Sprinkled some with everything seasoning, yum!
These are so easy to make I love them, You can add whatever topping you want kind of like eating little pizza crisp
Meat needs more seasoning. Used Fiesta blend cheese. Will tweak and make again
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections