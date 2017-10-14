Basic Keto Cheese Crisps

80 Ratings
  • 5 60
  • 4 15
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Delicious ketogenic snack.

By pchow98

Gallery
36 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
7 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
17 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
24 crisps
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange Cheddar cheese in 24 small heaps on the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 7 minutes. Cool for 5 to 10 minutes before removing from baking sheets.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute Cheddar cheese with mozzarella, Asiago, or Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 0.4g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 36.2mg; sodium 214.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022