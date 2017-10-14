Basic Keto Cheese Crisps

Perfect little snack. This recipe is more technique than recipe, but it works very well. Some tips: -Use a 24 cup muffin tin to make perfect little chips. No need to use paper if it's nonstick, or use cupcake liners. -WEIGH the cheese, then divide by 24. Now you have even portions that cook at roughly the same time. Put a little potion cup on the scale, tier it out, then add the correct weight of cheese. -Cook only ONE cheese at a time per pan. I found that some cheeses (harder more aged) cooked faster, while others (the mozzarella especially) took longer. Mixed pans make it impossible to time things. -Drain on paper towel. Yes, they will be soft when you turn them out, but the added fat absorption will make them crispy and a bit less caloric. -Eat them soon. From past experiences with the microwave technique, I know these will only last a few days before the cheese gets 'funky' when stored at room temp. I'm not sure why, but it tends to go off fast. You could refrigerate or freeze them, but they get chewy. If that's what you're going for, have at it.