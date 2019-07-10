Keto Dressing

4.7
7 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This keto dressing recipe keeps for a week! Shake well before using.

Recipe by mybwriter

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3/4 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine mayonnaise, olive oil, MCT oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and garlic in a jar. Season with salt and pepper. Add chopped parsley; close the jar tightly with a lid and shake until well mixed.

    Advertisement

Cook's Notes:

You can substitute parsley with other fresh herbs, such as oregano, basil, and chives.

You can make your own mayonnaise and Dijon mustard if you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 21.3g; cholesterol 3.5mg; sodium 123.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022