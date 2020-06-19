BBQ Country-Style Pork Ribs - Sous Vide

4
2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Slow cooked with just a bit of flavor and then finished in the oven with your favorite sauce, these pork ribs are easy and delicious.

Recipe by Ryan Eilers Schroeder

Gallery

Credit: Ryan Schroeder

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 hrs 2 mins
total:
8 hrs 12 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 pound of ribs
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix salt and sugar together in a small bowl. Sprinkle all over ribs. Coat with red pepper flakes, five-spice powder, and black pepper. Slide ribs into a large vacuum-seal bag; pour in liquid smoke. Seal.

    Advertisement

  • Immerse bag in a heat-proof container of water with a sous vide cooker. Set temperature to 140 degrees F (60 degrees C); cook for 8 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Set oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and turn on the broiler. Place a wire rack on top of a baking sheet.

  • Pull ribs out of the bag; spread onto the prepared baking sheet and brush with barbeque sauce.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly, 4 to 5 minutes. Flip and continue baking until other side bubbles, 2 to 3 minutes more.

Cook's Notes:

You can use any additional spices you prefer.

if you're lazy like me, just throw the pork in the bag, dump the salt and sugar in, and spread it around the best you can. It probably doesn't get distributed quite as well, but I've rarely had a problem.

Feel free to use your favorite barbeque sauce. The Bourbon Whiskey BBQ Sauce recipe (on Allrecipes) is great.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 14.5g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 59.9mg; sodium 1835.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/19/2022