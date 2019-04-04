Poppy Seed Bundt Cake III

This cake is very easy to make and tastes wonderful. You can use different pudding and cake mix combinations.

By Susie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan.

  • In a large bowl, stir together cake mix, pudding mix and poppy seeds. Make a well in the center and pour in water, oil, and eggs. Beat on low speed until blended. Scrape bowl, and beat 4 minutes on medium speed. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 47.1mg; sodium 315.8mg. Full Nutrition
