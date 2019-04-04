Poppy Seed Bundt Cake III
This cake is very easy to make and tastes wonderful. You can use different pudding and cake mix combinations.
I have used this recipe for years...the only difference is : I add either 1 cup of orange juice or 2 T lemon Juice filled to on cup, instead the 1 C water. Great glazed with on orange or lemon Glaze made of juice, powdered sugar and a little zest.Read More
I have no idea why this is rated so highly. It was just okay. I added an extra teaspoon of the almond extract - which I'm glad I did, otherwise it wouldn't have had much flavor. This seemed more suited for muffins than a bundt cake. The only reason it was good is because I made a great butter creme frosting to go on top. I won't be making this again.Read More
This cake was a HUGE hit! I made a yummy glaze for the cake by combining 2 tsp butter, ½ cup 10X sugar, and 1 Tbsp milk. Stir until smooth and drizzle over cooled cake. Moist and delish! Also, I didn't have a 10" pan, so I used an 8” Bundt pan plus a 6-muffin pan. This worked perfectly.
If you're tired of lemon poppy seed cake, you'll love this variation! The almond flavoring really complements the poppy seeds. I prefer to use 3 tablespoons of poppy seeds in the cake. This recipe makes a pretty Bundt cake, but cupcakes are also delicious, with cream cheese frosting. This cake takes exactly 50 minutes in my oven.
This recipe turned out wonderfully. Everyone thought the cake was very light and fluffy, the secret is to let your mixer beat the batter for at least 4 minutes, if not one more. I will definitely make this again!
This was good. I would have liked a little stronger almond and poppyseed flavor. I will definately make again and increse the almond extract and poppyseeds. The cake was really moist and had a great texture. Easy too!
I wanted to make a Pistachio / Poppyseed Cake like my grandma used to make. I used this recipe as a base and only changed the pudding (to Pistachio) and extract (2 tsp vanilla). Followed everything else and it was very moist and delicious. A definite keeper!
This cake was wonderful. Very moist and easy to make. I made a glaze for it with 10x sugar and almond extract, then sprinkles sliced almonds over the top. Will make this often for almost any function.
Fantabulous! Incredibly easy, throw together recipe. The results are a really light, moist, fluffy cake. Not too sweet. Didn't need icing of any kind IMO. Could definitely see these in muffin or cupcake type forms. I followed others' advice and double the almond extract. Really brought out the flavor.
Delicious and SO easy! The cake turned out moist and yummy - perfect for a brunch or dessert (or dinner, for that matter!). I doubled the extract as suggested by other reviewers... good tip, the extra almond flavor was delish. I also drizzled with a powdered sugar/water/almond extract glaze and sprinked toasted slivered almonds on top. The texture contrast of the crunchy almonds was great, and made the presentation a little more fancy. I'll be making this again very soon!
DELICIOUS!!! I used Duncan Hines' "Butter Golden" cake mix instead of "Classic Yellow", and it was really great. It's a bit decadent, but it's really great!
I used 'cake mixes from scratch and variations' from this web site. I just used the dry ingredients and then followed this recipe. Have not tasted yet but will update...I also used an almond/butter/milk/confectioner sugar glaze. Update-was terrific! Raves from company. Moist!
Yummo! I made this for my mother's birthday and received compliments. According to the introduction, any flavor of cake mix or pudding could be used. I used white cake mix and butterscotch pudding. I also used a little more almond extract in the cake and also added it to the frosting drizzle. It was moist and had a good flavor. I will definately make again.
very easy and so moist!
4.5 It was good.
was gonna post this one as well but glad i searched first....though my/mom's version does lemon pudding. love the "dump" cake ease and the fact that it is both light and flavorful. i do 40min though and that's usually plenty. my mom will sometimes make cupcakes instead (not sure of her bake time)....takes away that moment of finger-crossing that bundt pan flipping always brings!!
Super easy to make! It tastes wonderful and was a hit at my house warming party. This is one of the recipes that I will be using again in no time.
Delicious and so moist, with all those eggs and oil. Makes it pretty fatty, but you can't beat the results! I stuck exactly to the recipe and it went fast! I think I'll try other pudding flavors next time.
Really Yummy! increased the almond extract to 1T, and added another T of poppy seeds...FABULOUS!
This cake is exactly what it is, a boxed cake! Nothing fancy and the taste is still that of a boxed cake. For me it was missing something and I think that was sour cream. I make so many of these box cake recipes (just because they are a quick and easy way of me taking baked goods to work every day). A better but very similar recipe is Lisa's chocolate chocolate cake off this site. Just change the cake mix and pudding mix to make the flavor you want.
This cake is escellent. I did add the additional tsp. (total 2 tsp.) of the almond extract. I used a Duncan Hines yellow cake mix. A great cake!
I used 1 tbsp almond extract and 3 tbsp Poppy seeds. Would like to try the orange and lemon version. I also put and almond glaze on it.
I used a lemon flavored cake mix
Rich and wonderful! Such a good texture and taste no icing is needed.
made this by the recipe exactly, no more, no less. turned out amazingly soft and delicious. i ended up sprinkling powdered sugar on top and it added just enough to an already awesome tasting cake! try this you will love it
I love this recipe. i made this for my daughters boss. I have made this many times, but with 2 tbl of nutmeg instead of the poppy seeds. It is good that way too. Moist, lucious & rave reviews... Karen So Cal
I added buttermilk instead of water; 4 TBSP poppy seeds and 2 teas. almond extract. I made individual "bundt" muffins and topped them with 10X sugar mixed with almond and vanilla extract and milk. Very moist, dense and delicious!
Delicious! A huge hit at my house, gone in one day.
Company worthy!!! I mixed/matched my cake and pudding mixes with what I had. ended up using a white cake mix with butterscotch pudding. I threw in the poppy seeds to hoping for the best because I love the crispy texture they provide. I made a butterscotch topping by heating a little unsalted butter and brown sugar in a heavy pan until the brown sugar melted and started to turn crunchy. Added a little milk and boiled for about 60 seconds until the crunchies melted. Whisked in icing sugar until the consistancy I wanted to pour over the cake. MMMM Great recipe!
Made this for my brother's birthday. Put raspberry preserves in between layers and frosted with almond buttercream frosting. Was very moist and delish! My nephew requested it for his birthday!
Used a french vanilla mix, added vanilla and used fat free plain yogurt in place of all oil, and my family raved as if it was one of the best cakes they'd had. Will definitely make it that way again.
I loved this cake. I am not really in to instant anything, so me loving it says a lot. I will actually be making this cake Christmas morning this year. Thanks for the recipe!
This cake is SO moist and delicious. Wouldn't change a thing. The entire neighborhood LOVES it!
This tastes very close to a cake my mother used to make. I added a generous swirl of cinnamon and sugar in the center before baking as she used to, along with an extra tablespoon of poppy seeds, 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract and 1 tsp of vanilla extract, then dusted with powdered sugar. It was delicious and easy.
VERY good. moist. for some grins and giggle use yellow cake (make as directed on box) and stir in chocolate instant pudding and 1C choco chips. very good.
Wonderfully moist, perfect light and tender texture, but not overwhelmingly flavorful when using vanilla extract (2 teaspoons). I was out of almond and I will definitely do the almond next time bc the vanilla was rather flavorless. Used 2 loaf pans and baked 35 minutes - perfectly cooked.
I LOVE LOVE LOVE this cake! I made it as is - great! Then I subbed lemon pudding for vanilla - Awesome! No glaze or frosting needed. So moist.
I'm sorry, but just didn't find anything special about this cake.
Very good! I'm not even a cake snacker but I couldn't keep my hands off the leftovers! Very nice doctored up cake mix. I used a little almond extract in a glaze I made with powdered sugar and a little milk. Delicious!
My variation uses white cake mix & coconut pudding mix & omits the extract, baked in loaf pans. This basic recipe is easy, delicious & moist. I served it at a ladies' brunch & it was a big hit. A keeper.
This was so moist and delicious! I used a cake mix that already had pudding in it, so I didn't add any more pudding mix. I also doubled the almond extract, like some other reviewers did. Yum-my! It was perfect!
One of my favorite cakes. I'm not really into sweets especially really sweet icing so this cake is great! So light and fluffy.
Susie, Thanks for the great recipe. Our family loved it! I used the recipe to bake 10 doz. cup cakes for our school. Many of the kids are asking when they can have them again.
Made this yesterday and it is already almost gone. I followed the recipe with exception to doubling the almond extract and adding an additional TBS of poppy seeds. I didn't bother to top this with any icing and it is still being gobbled up. Great recipe!
I make this cake during the holidays for gifts...Everyone always loves it! I do "flour" the bundt pan with sugar; makes for a nice, thin, sweet crust. I also add 1 cup of sour cream, and no water. So moist.
Easy, moist and delicious
It turned out beautifully, very moist. I used one of those powdered sugar glazes and added almond extract to that as well. Next time I would add more almond extract to the cake.
This was awesome. I followed the directions exactly as stated except I made mini-cupcakes. Baked for only 17 minutes- were super light and fluffy !! No glaze needed.
This is so good! EVERYONE loved it. Very moist. I doubled the almond extract and it was the perfect amount of flavor.
This is a great recipe...I've made it several times now. I usually drizzle some orange cream cheese icing on top. It has a great texture and is very moist. Very easy to make.
Delicous & moist! I used lemon pudding mix and made an almond glaze for the topping. Thank you for a wonderful cake!
MY FAMILY LOVES THIS ALMOND POPPY SEED BUNDT CAKE. MINE DOESN'T LOOK LIKE THIS PICTURE BUT ITS AN ALL AROUND FAVORITE OF MY KIDS AND THEIR FRIENDS.
This was better than scratch! The flavor and texture was perfect and stayed moist until day 3.
So easy & universally appealing. I made this with my six-year old for a church coffee, and everyone loved it.
Wonderful cake. Stayed moist for several days after it was baked. I didn't have vanilla pudding on hand so I used lemon with lemon extract and it was very good. Sprinkled with powdered sugar after it had cooled to dress up the presentation. Will definately make again.
Couldn't be any easier! Great recipe, so easy to make. It looks beautiful and tastes even better. It's so fluffy and light...! I made a simple glaze that consisted of powdered sugar, vanilla and milk and it completed this cake!! YUM, thanks!
Daughter requested almond poppyseed cake for her 13th birthday. Used this super easy recipe but took others' advice and added an additional Tblsp of poppyseeds and doubled the almond extract. Since the newly minted teenager requested frosting rather than icing or a glaze, I used a thin layer of vanilla frosting. Sprinkled with slivered almonds and adorned with raspberries. The birthday girl said this is a new birthday tradition, so that's good enough for me! Next time will add a bit more almond extract to hike up the flavor. Thanks for the recipe.
Big hit we all loved it, and yes I'll make it again...
This is a really flavorful cake and very light. I did not make any changes to the recipe and I baked it for exactly 50 minutes. I topped it with a white glaze (used almond extract) and it was delicious.
I started making this cake about 20 years ago and every time I serve it, its a hit. I don't grease and flour the pan, I butter the pan and coat the butter with white sugar. The result is a crispy outer crust that works perfectly with the light airy cake.
This cake is amazing and SO EASY. The only changes I made was I used more almond extract and more poppyseeds. Turned out so good!
My husband loved it!!! And I do, too. The only addition I made was to place sliced almonds on top before baking. I will probably will increase the pure almond extract, just because I love more almond flavor. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
This is a simple to make, nummy little cake. The only changes I made were: I used only about 1.5 tablespoons poppy seeds (only because I ran out; otherwise, I'd likely have used about 3 Tbs, as I love poppy seeds); I used lemon pudding mix (only because that's what I had on hand); finally, I increased the almond extract to 2 teaspoons because I love almond, though, frankly, the lemon pudding sort of drowned out the almond. I topped the cake with a bit of powdered sugar glaze. Yum.
I've made this and used butterscotch pudding with the glaze and it's wonderful.
This cake is delicious. I increased poppy seeds to 1/4 cup and almond extract to 1 Tbsp. Definitely beat for 4 minutes. The cake rose high, came out light and delicious.
Very good recipe. Easy to adapt to what I had on hand. Used yellow cake mix, lemon instant pudding, vanilla flavoring, and poppy seeds. Dusted with powdered sugar. Took to a meeting for dessert, everyone loved it!
