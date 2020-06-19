Hearty Country Hot Cakes
Thick hearty pancakes that melt in your mouth.
Thick hearty pancakes that melt in your mouth.
I loved these pancakes! Cream of wheat is a favorite of mine, so when I saw this recipe, I had to try it. The batter was a little thin for me, but after I let it sit for several minutes, it thickened up, though it was still thin. These are a hearty pancake without being real thick, and they weren't gummy at all. They really did melt in your mouth like the submitter said. The ingredients are listed out of order. For them to mix properly, add all dry ingredients first and then the wet. I didn't use a mixer, just hand stirred until just combined. Thanks for a yummy new way to make pancakes.Read More
I followed the recipe exactly. The pancakes were thin and gritty. They scorched easily no matter how low I put the heat. I will not make again.Read More
I loved these pancakes! Cream of wheat is a favorite of mine, so when I saw this recipe, I had to try it. The batter was a little thin for me, but after I let it sit for several minutes, it thickened up, though it was still thin. These are a hearty pancake without being real thick, and they weren't gummy at all. They really did melt in your mouth like the submitter said. The ingredients are listed out of order. For them to mix properly, add all dry ingredients first and then the wet. I didn't use a mixer, just hand stirred until just combined. Thanks for a yummy new way to make pancakes.
This popped up and being Sunday morning, I decided to whip up a batch. So good! They rose wonderfully and had a great taste. I too, mixed my dry and then added my wet ingredients, stirred with a wooden spoon. Great texture.
Make again
Fantastic melt in your mouth pancakes!
I love these pancakes, I make a batch and freeze leftover pancakes for future breakfasts for my DH. They reheat beautifully and are still light and moist. Best of all they mix up in a hurry.
Loved the taste and texture of these pancakes. I followed the recipe as written and do not plan on making any changes. Except for adding fresh blueberries!
It was great
Very good. Like previous reviewer said, mix dry ingredients first.
I followed the recipe exactly. The pancakes were thin and gritty. They scorched easily no matter how low I put the heat. I will not make again.
Wonderful and hearty yet thinner than you would expect. I will add just a little more flour next time. A double batch made A LOT of pancakes, about 24 pancakes!! The slightly grainy texture and added flavor made it an instant favorite.
As others did, I first makes the dry ingredients and then added the liquid. I let it rest for five minutes before cooking on an electric griddle. This recipe cooked up better than my usual brand and yielded a uniform, tasty pancake.
Best pancakes ever and easy to make
I didn't like these because they were very thin. Didn't rise much to become fluffy. They were not dense or unpleasant just not what I like. They were also a bit too sweet. The later ones did lose some of the "crunchy gritty" texture so I would definitely suggest letting the batter rest. It was a thin batter as well.
I only had about ¾ c buttermilk so I used that & added skim milk until I was satisfied with the consistency. Like others, I mixed all dry ingredients then added wet. I used a little less oil and they turned out great. My kids don’t think they like cream of wheat, but they loved these pancakes and said they were “different but in a good way!” I tasted a drop of batter & it tasted like cake batter! Probably the vanilla :)
I am a pancake fanatic and have more recipes than I can count; some quite elaborate. This one surprised me. I love farina so I thought I'd give it a try. The texture and flavor are wonderful! Puffy and delicious. This is definitely a keeper.
These pancakes were tasty, but mine did not come out thick and they were a bit flat.
can I use instant grits instead of farina?
I replace the farina with semolina. Came out so good!
Delicious and oh so easy!
can I use instant grits instead of farina?
These pancakes were light and fluffy- it will be my go to recipe for pancakes from now on.
These pancakes were tasty, but mine did not come out thick and they were a bit flat.
The flavor was ok but the texture was to heavy. No I would not try it again.
It came out great ! My relatives loved it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections