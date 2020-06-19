Hearty Country Hot Cakes

Thick hearty pancakes that melt in your mouth.

Recipe by chelseylee

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
12 pancakes
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine buttermilk, flour, sugar, farina, oil, egg, vanilla, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl. Beat using an electric mixer on low until just combined.

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle over medium-low heat. Drop batter by large spoonfuls onto the griddle and cook until middle is set, about 4 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown on the other side, 3 to 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 41.9g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 33.5mg; sodium 540.3mg. Full Nutrition
