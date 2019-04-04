Pooter's Wine Cake

A moist and easy cake that is better next day, if it last that long.

Recipe by SharonTorres

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan.

  • In a large bowl, stir together cake mix, pudding mix and nutmeg. Make a well in the center and pour in water, oil, eggs and sherry. Beat on low speed until blended. Scrape bowl, and beat 4 minutes on medium speed. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 15 minutes, then turn out onto a serving plate and cool completely. Sprinkle top with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 47.1mg; sodium 423.2mg. Full Nutrition
