Pooter's Wine Cake
A moist and easy cake that is better next day, if it last that long.
I've made this cake three times in the last week - all at the request of my household! The major changes I made were: 1)I didn't have yellow cake mix, so I substituted spice cake (which worked wonderfully, esp. since it's autumn) and 2) I used approx. 1/4 to 1/2 cup sherry mixed with powdered sugar for a glaze on top while it was still warm. This inevitably soaked through the cake, which made it amazingly moist and delicious!Read More
I was looking for the recipe of a couple of cakes I tried in the past. Unfortunately, this isn't it. The other cakes have more added flavor. This one tastes too much like a box cake (which it is).Read More
This is a very good recipe. I add chopped pecans to the batter, and when the cake is finished, I thin powdered sugar with sherry and it makes a wonderful frosting.
I took this to share at work and it was eaten up immediately. Everyone commented on how they liked the unusual flavor. Will definately make again.
It's my son's favorite. I added extra sherry instead of the 1/3 c. water and also extra nutmeg. Very easy.
This cake is wonderful! My Mother has been making Sherry wine cake for years. I needed the ingredients and found this recipe. The name is what caught my eye...also had me laughing. I used Cream Sherry, which I think made a big difference. Our family always used plain sherry. It came out very moist! Got the thumbs up from everyone at Christmas. Our wine cake will be forever known as Pooter's Wine cake!!
The is one delicious cake, only I omit the water and increase the nutmeg to 1 tsp. It is absolutely delicious and guests devour it!
I would give this cake more than 5 stars!!! BEST cake ever. Thanks for sharing SharonTorres.
Delicious! I also made a glaze with the powdered sugar and a little extra sherry. Family loved it!
Really good. For using pre-packaged cake and pudding mixes, this is a fantastic dessert. Much better than an average cake. I did substitute "Hardy's Whiskers Blake" port instead of sherry because I like it better than any sherry, but otherwise followed recipe exactly.
This cake is so good! My mom used to make it when we were growning up. It's even better with a butterpowder sugar glaze!
I won't be making this too often, only because it's too addictive! It was so good that I would sneak a bite every time I walked by it.
Very good and moist.
This cake is so yummy! I added almost a tsp. of nutmeg, which was just right. Gave as a gift and immediately was asked for this recipe! I'm making another one now for us. :)
I fondly remember this recipe from my childhood in the 70s. I just made it to take to a friend’s house for dinner together. I know they will love it - it’s perfect for fall. I love these recipes that stand the test of time.
