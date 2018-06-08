Easy Blini (Russian Pancake)

6 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This blini recipe makes bite-sized pancakes that result in perfect appetizers. Top blini with smoked salmon, creme fraiche, or even caviar. Add a sprig of dill and they are sure to impress. My children also love eating these plain too!

By Happykat

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
2 mins
total:
17 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
22 blini
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, salt, and baking powder in a bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons milk, egg, and 1 tablespoon melted butter together in a separate bowl. Mix into the flour mixture until the batter is fully combined.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over medium-low heat. Drop batter, one tablespoon at a time, onto the heated skillet. Cook until bubbles form, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Flip and continue cooking until brown, about 1 minute more. Move to a paper towel-lined plate to help soak up excess butter.

  • Repeat with the remaining batter.

Cook's Note:

Buckwheat flour can be substituted for 1/3 cup of the all-purpose flour for a more traditional taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 44mg; sodium 358.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/21/2022