Easy Blini (Russian Pancake)

This blini recipe makes bite-sized pancakes that result in perfect appetizers. Top blini with smoked salmon, creme fraiche, or even caviar. Add a sprig of dill and they are sure to impress. My children also love eating these plain too!
I haven't tried it but looks like a good recipe for oladyii. NOT blini. Blini are thin crepe-like pancakes with an almost liquid batter. Oladyii are more similar to American pancakes, small and thick. I know most foreigners don´t mind whether it's one Russian word or another, but this mistake is noticeable right away to a Russian.
These turned out perfectly, nice and thin and a little chewy. The ONLY thing I’m going to do differently next time is less than a tablespoon of batter per blini - these were a little larger than the perfect canapé mouthful I was looking for, coming out at about 2 1/2” to 3” across. I served as part of a fancy brunch topped with creme fraiche, caviar, smoked salmon, dill.
My wife and I made these and were very pleased with the results. Using buckwheat flour gave a slight nutty flavor and was authentic. I have been to a reception where instead of smoked salmon or caviar, thinly sliced rare roast beef with a horseradish cream was equally delicious.
