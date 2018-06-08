Fluffy Gluten-Free Pancakes

These fluffy gluten-free pancakes have a hint of cinnamon and vanilla for extra flavor. This recipe makes about 5 large pancakes or 8 smaller (2-inch) pancakes. Serve them with your favorite syrup and fresh fruit.

By Fioa

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 small pancakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine gluten-free flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon in a large bowl; mix well.

  • Mix egg, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract together in a second bowl until well combined. Stir flour mixture into egg mixture with a wooden spoon until a lumpy batter forms. Pour in milk and mix until a smooth batter forms. Set batter aside to thicken, 5 to 10 minutes. Add more milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, if batter is too thick.

  • Heat oil in a griddle over medium-low heat. Drop 1 to 2 heaped tablespoonfuls onto the griddle for each pancake. Cook until bubbles form and the edges are dry, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the other side, 2 to 3 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 24.5mg; sodium 190.9mg. Full Nutrition
