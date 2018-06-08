Fluffy Gluten-Free Pancakes
These fluffy gluten-free pancakes have a hint of cinnamon and vanilla for extra flavor. This recipe makes about 5 large pancakes or 8 smaller (2-inch) pancakes. Serve them with your favorite syrup and fresh fruit.
I loved how simple this recipe was! And all the cinnamon! I did however, have to add baking soda, because as is, my pancakes were flat and heavy. Adding about a tsp of baking soda helped.Read More
It barely browned, the batter was seriously thick and I added more than half a cup of milk and I couldn't form the pancake. It literally looks like the continent of Africa. I will stick with what I know.Read More
I’m no stranger to making great pancakes. For 40 years, people have raved about how light and fluffy they are. I realize that gluten free poses some challenges, but to call these pancakes light and fluffy is VERY misleading. Even after adjustments, I threw the batter AND and pancakes out. Sorry to post a negative review, but I believe it’s better to be honest so readers see all sides.
I really love how light & fluffy these pancakes are. I used glutagon gluten free all purpose flour. Plus added raisins & chocholate chips for something extra! This is the second time I’m making them! ??
I think is tasted really good!!
Great recipe! Definitely saving for future uses
We really enjoyed these as "dessert" pancakes. My 6-year-old grandson had a hankering for pancakes, so he and I made them together. We actually enjoyed the thick, heavier nature of them. We added about 1/2 cup of blueberries, one medium ripe peach, diced to the batter. For our dessert, we put one pancake in a bowl, added a little maple syrup and some whipped cream. Absolutely yum!
The pancakes were great, though, the recipe does not use any form of sweetener. I recommend using 5-6 tablespoons of sugar or sweetener to avoid a salty pancake.
Pancakes did not fluff up at all. Doughy tasting.
Perfect! Added fresh strawberries to the mixture and skipped cinnamon. Thank you!
These were yummy. I loved the hint of cinnamon. I used Bob's Red Mill Gluten Free 1 to 1 baking flour.
I used an extra egg and a little less flour (around 1/4 cups). Without these they were a bit too thick. Overall, I would recommend these pancakes.
Pancakes were too heavy for our taste.
