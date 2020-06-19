Heart-Shaped Pancakes with Chocolate

I make these heart-shaped pancakes every year for Valentine's Day and for special occasions. You can use other cookie cutter shapes if desired. This recipe makes 4 chocolate-filled, double-layer pancakes or 8 single pancakes.

Recipe by Ita

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 stuffed pancakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk melted butter and egg yolk together in a small bowl.

  • Sift flour and baking powder into a large bowl; stir in sugar. Whisk in egg-butter mixture and 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons buttermilk until a smooth, thick batter forms. Add more buttermilk, 1 tablespoon at a time, if batter is too thick.

  • Melt 1 teaspoon butter in a nonstick skillet over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and use a ladle to spoon 1/8 of the batter onto the hot skillet; fit as many pancakes on the skillet as possible without overcrowding. Cook until bubbles form and the edges are dry, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the other side, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a warm plate. Repeat with remaining batter.

  • Use a large, heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut a heart in the center of each pancake. Discard scraps.

  • Place a few chocolate pieces on top of a warm pancake and sandwich another pancake on top. Repeat with remaining pancakes and chocolate.

  • Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
450 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 65.6g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 67.1mg; sodium 257.9mg. Full Nutrition
