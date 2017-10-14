Hearty Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal
Delicious breakfast for fall.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
Instead of using 2 cups of almond milk, you can use 1 cup milk and 1 cup water.
Delicious breakfast for fall.
Instead of using 2 cups of almond milk, you can use 1 cup milk and 1 cup water.
This was tasty. I cooked it in the microwave for 5 minutes, stirring every minute. I decreased the almond milk to 3/4 cup and replaced 1/4 cup with I.D. Sugar Free Pumpkin Coffee Creamer. I then topped it with minced walnuts. I thoroughly enjoyed it.Read More
This was tasty. I cooked it in the microwave for 5 minutes, stirring every minute. I decreased the almond milk to 3/4 cup and replaced 1/4 cup with I.D. Sugar Free Pumpkin Coffee Creamer. I then topped it with minced walnuts. I thoroughly enjoyed it.
This was good. Nice pumpkin and spice flavor.
My co-worker said, "It is good." So, I guess that means that she likes it. And, she went back to the kitchen for more because she said it was good.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections