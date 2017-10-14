Hearty Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal

3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Delicious breakfast for fall.

By Big Mama

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
13 mins
total:
18 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine almond milk, pumpkin puree, maple syrup, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves in a saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil. Add oatmeal and cook, stirring frequently, until chewy and tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Instead of using 2 cups of almond milk, you can use 1 cup milk and 1 cup water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 55.2g; fat 5.7g; sodium 312.6mg. Full Nutrition
